Letter: Beware bias of experts with business ties

Wow! Well that was a shocker. Keith Vieira, a key Hawaii hospitality consultant, argues against raising any kind of tourism tax (“No tax hike as tourism struggles,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 2). Let’s see, maybe because his livelihood depends on it?

These experts and consultants are routinely given quarter-page columns to validate businesses they profit from. This has been happening for decades. You know what they are going to say before they say it. You might as well get Mufi Hannemann to rail about the virtues of the Skyline. Again.

I understand the need for expertise and perspective on issues, but when an author stands to make financial gain, I believe it renders their opinion — and subsequently the paper’s editorial stance — baseless and biased.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

