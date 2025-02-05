Letter: Political pendulum hits voters square in the face

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The pendulum is swinging. From Washington insider Joe Biden’s 36 years as a U.S. senator, followed by being vice president then president, we’re now at President Donald Trump’s “shoot first, ask later” style of being president.

Voters were foolish to elect a career insider in Biden, who had zero executive experience. Now we are in a “revolution, not evolution” period and the cure is worse than the disease.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

