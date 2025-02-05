Letter: Prepare for preventable health care crisis in U.S.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was glad to see a letter some time ago from someone who, like my parents, lived to see the devastating effects of polio such as paralysis and respiratory failure (“Don’t let vaccine politics cause polio resurgence,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 24). The writer was afraid of Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of health and human services — someone with no real health care experience who has expressed anti-vaccination views.

Unbelievably, RFK Jr. is now close to confirmation. If this happens, we must be careful to fight against any attempts to rescind mandatory school-based vaccination rules or we will see the return of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, polio and tetanus.

During Trump’s first term, the late response to the COVID-19 pandemic and refusal of many to mask, distance and vaccinate made the U.S. the world leader in COVID deaths.

We cannot afford a preventable health care crisis in his second term.

Ravi Reddy

Kailua

