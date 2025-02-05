Letter: Red Hill advocates wrong to mix cause with politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke last Thursday during his Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Last week it was reported that two Red Hill advocates were in D.C. to show their support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services. While there, they wore T-shirts saying, “Red Hill families need RFK Jr.”

Advocates being at this confirmation hearing while wearing these T-shirts implies that there is a consensus among Red Hill families regarding RFK Jr. This is not the case. They do not reserve the right to endorse any political candidate or a Cabinet pick on our behalf, especially when we were not asked for our opinions on the matter.

Advocates should keep up the good work, but be mindful of when they are speaking for themselves and when they are speaking on behalf of 98,000 others.

Lindsey Wilson

Helena, Mont.

