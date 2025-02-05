Letter: Trump charging ahead with reckless abandon

When the American public voted Donald Trump into office, we voted in a dictator more powerful than any in this world because of his immunity as president. He can dictate anything that comes to his mind and not fear any consequences of his orders.

One of his actions will inevitably create an objection that will cause us to actually challenge a nation in combat. We will end with no true allies. And now he has a lackey in Elon Musk — watch out, here they come.

The worst part is Trump does not think about the ramifications of his decisions. All he wants to do is show how powerful he is. God help us all.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

