Letter: Trump plans confusing, but he deserves chance

We have given Donald Trump and his ability to embrace the complexities of his position a second chance. But how can he deliver mass deportation for more than 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally without a costly operation and legal challenges for human rights? What about his bold plans for a four-year sweep of government agencies, his blustering statements and other promises we don’t yet know about?

Let us give him the opportunity to prove that there will be no disparity in his policies. Let us give him some additional moments to show what he can do and how his ideas can be implemented, particularly with immigration issues. The American people voted for this, so let us take that relationship and multiply our hope tenfold.

Natividad Mendoza

Downtown Honolulu

