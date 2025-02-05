Off the news: Isle official confirmed despite controversy

It’s the type of situation that keeps the public suspicious of government — and on guard against insider dealings.

Wesley R. Segawa, owner of a Big Island engineering consulting firm, is the new director of Hawaii County’s Department of Environmental Management, responsible for public services that include recycling and wastewater. The 6-3 vote came despite opposition due to the well-connected Segawa’s controversial past: a $53,000 fine for violating campaign finance laws and a money laundering charge that was later dismissed. “I made a foolish and painful mistake over 20 years ago,” Segawa said. One that Big Island residents certainly hope won’t be repeated.