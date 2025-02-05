Off the news: Schatz vows to block Trump nominees

Moves undertaken by the Trump administration and high-profile efficiency consultant Elon Musk presaging a “shut down” of the federal humanitarian aid agency USAID (“time for it to die,” Musk posted on Sunday) have provoked a backlash among Democrats in Congress, including Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

On Monday, Schatz, joined by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, said he would block votes on nominees for diplomatic positions — a procedural strategy that can bottle up Senate action. Last year, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville used the tactic to stall military promotions for months.