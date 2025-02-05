Editorial: HDOA must take corrective action

Hawaii is failing to hold the line on invasive species of all kinds, from smothering fungi to stinging tiny ants to rapacious axis deer. The decimation of plant growth and soil erosion caused by exploding populations of axis deer, for just one example, threatens both Hawaii’s undeveloped environments and agricultural efforts, costing farmers and ranchers millions of dollars annually in losses and protective measures. And Hawaii’s Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is squarely stagnating in the center of this dilemma.

Tasked with establishing effective programs that could contribute to solutions, HDOA has been stunningly slow and ineffective. These invasives threaten Hawaii’s very image of itself, along with our cultural practices, and HDOA must come to the table with more than excuses and tales of delay.

Legislation proposed to designate the department as equally responsible for agriculture and for biosecurity — defense against invasive, destructive pests — is intended to make this responsibility clear, and while it needs some refinement, should be shaped to transform HDOA’s structure and priorities. And in the near term, HDOA needs Gov. Josh Green’s attention and assistance in reversing its mud-stuck patterns.

HDOA’s inability to execute — whether in hiring staff or acting quickly against the spread of invasive little fire ants (LFAs) that threaten livestock, native species, pets and people; or coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRBs) that threaten Hawaii’s culturally prized coconut palms, banana plants and even hala — has rightly raised the ire of Hawaii’s Legislature. Last month, Agriculture Director Sharon Hurd was questioned aggressively on whether funds for biosecurity are being spent effectively, if at all.

Of $10 million allocated by the Legislature in 2024 to target invasive species such as CRBs, LFAs and coqui frogs, $670,000 was earmarked for 44 new positions, including 20 new plant quarantine inspectors. However, Hurd said none of that money had been spent; job descriptions and classifications were still being reviewed. One full year later. Though Hurd said jobs should be posted by June 30, money not spent from the $10 million goes back to the general fund on that day.

Pointing out that Hurd intends to request an additional $28 million for programs in the coming fiscal year, state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole admonished, “You are 0-for-44 on your positions, and you’ve turned over four of your five managers who are responsible for invasive species in the last year. … Things are going backwards.”

Two bills addressing the invasive pest crisis now before the Legislature:

>> Senate Bill 252 targets the importation and sale of infested items. It goes further than current rules giving HDOA discretion on imposing a quarantine when infestations are found by flatly prohibiting imports, sale or giveaways of infested items — placing the onus on distributors to ensure materials are pest-free, and requiring treatment after detection. Given the severe damage to island agriculture these infestations pose, it should be enacted ASAP.

>> House Bill 427 renames the department as the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB), establishes a deputy of biosecurity to oversee those responsibilities and funds 44 full-time DAB positions. HDOA’s pattern of foot-dragging and excess deference to industry while destructive and dangerous infestations spread adds urgency to this measure.

HB 427 also grants DAB the authority to subpoena information about pest infestations from ag importers, to quarantine infested farms or businesses and to declare a “biosecurity emergency” under specified conditions, allowing the governor to quickly transfer funds and “requisition” — seize — “goods, real property, or watercraft” to address the emergency. That requisition power seems too broad, and a similar element in last year’s SB 572 earned a veto from the governor. However, a modified bill with more limited and targeted emergency powers is warranted.