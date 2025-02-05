‘Avoca’-do it right with salmon, cilantro

For nights when you need a sparkle of color, this dish is just that, in both appearance and taste. First, roast a side of salmon, rubbed with coriander and garlic, and topped with lime slices to infuse it with flavor. As it cooks, prepare this simple and bright avocado salad, spiked with lime juice, jalapeños and scallions, and tossed with gentle greens, to balance the richness of the salmon. Serve with lightly oiled pearled couscous or orzo, plain rice or cilantro rice, or crusty bread.

Salmon With Avocado and Cilantro Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 (1-1/2-pound) salmon fillet, skin

on or off

• 2 limes (1 thinly sliced crosswise)

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, grated or minced

• 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

• Salt

• 2 scallions, trimmed and thinly

sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 jalapeño or Fresno chile

(optional), thinly sliced into rounds

• 2 avocados, halved, peeled and

thinly sliced crosswise

• 3 packed cups watercress, baby

arugula or baby spinach

• Torn fresh cilantro leaves and

delicate small sprigs, for serving

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, set the salmon, skin side down, along with the lime slices. Drizzle all with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Rub the top of the salmon with the garlic and coriander; season with salt. Arrange the lime slices on top of the salmon in an even layer.

Roast until the salmon is just cooked through and the thickest part of the salmon can easily be pierced with a fork without meeting resistance, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the salmon. (The cooked lime slices can be eaten, or discarded after cooking.)

Meanwhile, zest and juice 1 lime into a medium mixing bowl. Add the scallions, cumin and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and mix to combine; add salt and jalapeño to taste, if using. Add the avocado slices to the bowl; season with salt and gently toss.

Remove the salmon from the oven and let cool slightly.

Add watercress to the bowl with the avocado salad and gently toss to coat; season to taste with salt. Transfer to a serving plate. Break the salmon apart into large chunks, separating from the skin if on, and transfer to the serving plate. Drizzle any liquid from the bowl on top.

Garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company