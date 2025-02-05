Corny but blue

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

If you like cornbread but not muffins, try this recipe.

Blue cornmeal (purchased online) provides a pleasant toothsome texture. Biting into a blueberry adds a bit of moisture and changes the mouthfeel. A bit of macadamia nut adds a nice crunch now and then.

The combination of these elements makes eating a muffin much more interesting. Don’t be surprised if this blueberry blue cornmeal muffin becomes a family favorite.

Blueberry blue cornmeal muffin

Ingredients:

• 2 eggs

• 6 tablespoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons honey

• 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• 3 tablespoons melted butter

• 1-1/2 cups flour

• 1 cup blue cornmeal (see note)

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup fresh blueberries

• 1/4 cup chopped macadamia nuts

• 1 teaspoon turbinado cane sugar (optional, see note)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, sugar, honey, yogurt, water, vanilla, lemon zest and melted butter. Whisk until well blended.

In a separate large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk together. Add blueberries. Toss to coat blueberries with dry ingredients.

Add the wet egg mixture into the dry flour mixture. Gently fold together. Do not overmix.

Grease a nonstick 12-cup muffin pan with oil. Divide batter evenly into the 12 muffin cups. Sprinkle each with turbinado sugar (if using) and chopped nuts. Gently press nuts into batter. Bake 18-20 minutes, turning the pan halfway through baking time. Remove when a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Cool pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. To remove muffins, gently run a thin spatula around each cup to loosen. Makes 12 muffins.

Note: Blue cornmeal is difficult to find at grocery stores on Oahu, but is widely available online.

Turbinado sugar, often labeled “Sugar in the Raw,” is offered in some restaurants and coffee shops in 1 teaspoon packets.