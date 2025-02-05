In with the new

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hau Tree at Kaimana Beach Hotel (2863 Kalakaua Ave.) has some new additions to its brunch menu. The snow crab Benedict ($37) comes with hollandaise sauce, Old Bay seasoning and tarragon. The fried chicken sandwich ($28) features gochujang glaze, basil aioli and bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun. The avocado toast ($22) includes garlic hummus, Ho Farms tomatoes, red onions, purple radish and a soft-boiled egg.

Also not to be missed are the Kahuku golden tomato strozapetti (call for price); the fennel sausage orecchiette (call for price); the lomi hamachi ($26) with tomato vinaigrette, sweet onion and sea asparagus; the burrata and tomatoes ($26) with Kamuela tomatoes, crispy olives and basil on country sourdough bread; and the crispy Spanish octopus ($30) with nduja, fingerling potatoes and fennel.

For more information, visit kaimana.com.

A feast for the senses

Lahaina Noon Restaurant and Bar at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows (2780 Kekaa Drive) has rolled out a new menu of market-fresh dishes. They include the blackened ahi tacos, poke bowls, seared ahi salad, cioppino, chicken marsala and seared ahi dinner. (Call biz for prices.)

Guests may also enjoy an extensive menu of wine, beer and cocktails that pair well with pupu such as smoked ahi dip ($18) with tobiko, pickled onion and shrimp chips; pork lumpia ($21) with lettuce wraps and atchara; and okonomiyaki fries ($18) with furikake, crispy bacon and Japanese mayo.

The restaurant is located on Kanapali Beach and offers diners spectacular panoramic views of Molokai and Lanai.

For more info, call 808-661-3611 or visit royallahaina.com/lahaina-noon.

A pop-up delight

Those searching for delicious gluten-free options can head on over to fishcake (307 Kamani St.) where Nami Box has a pop-up restaurant every Friday. This eatery specializes in healthy Japanese comfort food made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Customer favorites include the hamburg steak, the roast beef bowl with onion wasabi sauce and the tofu hijiki poke bowl (contact biz for prices). Nami Box also offers refreshing drinks, gluten-free sauces and salad dressings, and bentos packed to go.

To keep up with the biz, follow its Instagram (@nami_box). To learn more about fishcake’s rotating schedule of pop-up restaurants, visit fishcake.us/cafe.

Go all-out for Valentine’s Day

STRIPSTEAK, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) has a special three-course prix-fixe menu ($139) for Valentine’s Day.

The meal starts with a choice of burrata, Kona kampachi crudo, truffle Caesar salad, “instant” bacon or scallop spaghetti. For the second course, opt for triple-seared A5 Japanese wagyu stripsteak, an 8-ounce black Angus filet, an 8-ounce pork tenderloin, a 12-ounce prime New York strip, roasted jidori chicken, Big Glory Bay King salmon, macadamia-crusted mahimahi or a 32-ounce prime tomahawk rib-eye served family style for two. Finally, for dessert, there’s lilikoi cheesecake or devil’s food cake.

For a truly decadent dinner, splurge on the shellfish platter for two ($129), which comes with oysters, shrimp, ahi poke and half a Maine lobster.

For more info, visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Love is in this pair of cocktails

The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua (1 Ritz Carlton Drive) is offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu that combines elegance and innovation. It will feature an appetizer of tuna tartare ($30), followed by a choice of lamb loin ($75) or squid ink pasta ($70) and end with dessert — pavlova ($16) or chocolate pot de crème ($19).

The highlight of the menu, though, is a pair of specially made cocktails. Tasting the Stars ($23) features Chambord, Empress Gin, blueberry puree, fresh lemon juice, sparkling rose and Luxardo Cherries. Dragon Kiss ($23) includes Chambord, Sombra Mezcal, fresh lime juice, macadamia nut orgeat, Prosecco and Luxardo Cherries.

For more information and to book a reservation, visit banyantreekapalua.com.

A buffet to fill your heart (and stomach)

If food is your love language, Waikele Country Club (94-200 Paioa Place) has lots to say with its special Valentine’s Day buffet ($94 for adults, $56 for keiki ages 4-9) available from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Entrees include prime rib, short ribs, Korean barbecue chicken and snow crab legs. Over at the sushi station, select from spicy tuna rolls, California rolls, tako poke and shoyu ahi poke. For lighter fare, there’s mixed greens with house dressing, grilled vegetables with balsamic glaze, fresh sliced fruits and fresh veggies. Be sure to leave room for assorted desserts.

Guests will also be treated to a live performance by local musician Dustin Park.

For more information and to book a reservation, call 808-676-1199, visit golfwaikele.com or email restaurant@golfwaikele.com. Follow the biz on Instagram (@golfwaikele).