Jambalaya out of leftovers

This recipe makes quick work out of jambalaya by using leftover rice, and it tastes great with freshly cooked grains, too. To make this meal meatless, use vegan andouille sausage or stick with pork sausage, if you prefer. Either option, along with creole seasoning and the classic trinity of creole cooking — onion, celery and green bell pepper — result in a dish that is unmistakably Louisianan. Though many jambalaya recipes skip tomatoes, this version uses a blend of tomato paste and diced tomatoes to add bulk, and an acidity that helps lighten up the otherwise hearty one-pot meal.

Quick

Jambalaya

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons

extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 medium yellow

onion, diced

• 2 links pork or

vegan andouille or

chorizo sausage

(6 ounces), cut into

1/2-inch pieces

• 2 celery stalks,

thinly sliced

• 1 green bell pepper,

diced

• 4 garlic cloves,

minced

• 1 tablespoon tomato

paste

• 2 cups cooked long-

grain white rice

• 1 tablespoon creole

seasoning

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 (15-ounce) can

diced tomatoes

• 1 tablespoon hot

sauce, plus more for

serving

• 2 tablespoons sliced

scallions

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the sausage and cook until starting to brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the remaining tablespoon oil, then add the celery and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until very fragrant, about 1 minute.

Reduce the heat to low and add the cooked rice. Sprinkle with the creole seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in the tomatoes and hot sauce and cook until warmed through. Season with additional salt and pepper as needed. Garnish with the scallions and serve with more hot sauce.

Tip: This recipe is a great use of leftover cooked rice, but if you are making the rice from scratch, cook the grains in vegetable stock with 2 teaspoons creole or Cajun seasoning for an extra kick of flavor.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 2-4.

