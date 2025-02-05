Love you a ‘latte’

Brittney Haitsuka knew she wanted a Volkswagen bus ever since she was in high school. Working at Short N Sweet Bakery & Cafe in Hilo in college inspired another dream: to own her own coffee shop. So, in 2022, she thought, why not combine her dream car with her dream career?

Haitsuka opened Coffee Cruiser in August 2024. Primarily located at Laulani Community Park in Ewa Beach, the biz is known for its specialty lattes, cold brew coffees and iced teas.

“I think just being in a super cool, vintage Volkswagen bus makes the cruiser unique,” she says. “I also try to make unique flavor combos that you might not see anywhere else.”

Popular options include the Groovy Latte ($7), which boasts a double shot of espresso, hazelnut syrup, white chocolate, and a choice of whole, oat or almond milk. The Penny Lane Latte ($7) features a double shot of espresso, macadamia nut syrup, caramel sauce and your choice of milk. Another bestselling item is the Flower Power Matcha ($7), which comprises matcha with lavender and strawberry syrup, and milk.

“Customers like that they’re not too sweet, they like the coffee beans I use because it’s from the Big Island (Hilo Coffee Mill),” says Haitsuka. “They like that the drinks are always consistent and that they can support local.”

Patrons can also enjoy baked goods, including Coffee Cruiser’s guava and ube mini croissants ($3.50 each), which are made by Lyman Lattes (@lymanlattes on

Instagram), and banana bread ($3 per slice) made by Chat’s Sweets -xNx- Things

(@chats_sweets_ xnx_things).

As for Haitsuka’s favorite item?

She says, “It’s very hard for me to pick a favorite because I love them all! If I had to choose one latte, it would be the Chill Pill (lavender and honey).

“If you’re looking for the perfect spot to fuel your day, we’re serving up locally sourced, handcrafted coffee in a cute Volkswagen bus that’s all about good vibes and great flavors,” she concludes. “Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or just need a quick pick-me-up, we’ve got something for you.”

Coffee Cruiser

Laulani Community Park

Koana St., Ewa Beach

Instagram: @coffeecruiserhi

How to order: In person

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay