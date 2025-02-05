Perfect Pairings

Planning a romantic night out for Valentine’s Day? There’s no need to hassle with a reservation and a prix-fixe menu. Here are some of the best foods that you can share with your loved one (or with loving friends).

Charcuterie boards

A charcuterie board is one of the best dishes for sharing with someone else, or even with a group of people. As an added bonus, it doesn’t require any utensils; you’ll still look classy as you use your hands to eat on a first date. Bubbly & Bleu (1132 Koko Head Ave.) has cheese and charcuterie boxes for any occasion, including its Piccolo box ($58). The Piccolo box is perfect for two; it comes with three artisanal cheeses, two charcuterie ooptions, seasonal fresh fruit, jam, nuts, a Hawaiian honey blend, fresh garnish and artisanal cracker selections. Call 808-888-5555.

Where else to find it: The Temple Bar (Hilo), Mana + Pua, Magic Chef Hawaii, Manoa Honey & Mead, Island Vintage Wine Bar and Olive Branch Hawaii.

Pizza

Romance doesn’t always mean expensive, extravagant dates. Two people can easily connect over a shared pizza. J. Dolan’s (multiple locations) has pizza choices, like its Scampi pie ($23, whole), which has a thin crust, bay shrimp, mushrooms and J. Dolan’s scampi sauce. Other options include the Molto Formaggio ($23.25, whole), which is its version of a cheese pizza and features six varieties of cheese — havarti, brie, Gouda, fontina, mozzarella and Parmesan. Visit jdolans.com.

Where else to find it: Brick Fire Tavern, Boston’s Pizza, Ili Ili Cash & Carry, Best Side Pies, Pizza Mamo, and Spaghettini.

Fries

The most popular dish in America is french fries. That’s for good reason, as french fries are delicious, crispy and easy to share. The Surfing Pig Hawaii (3605 Waialae Ave.) does fries remarkably well. The truffle fries ($13.50) comes with truffle oil, chicharron and a fresh herb mix. The biz also suggests the best beverage pairing with each of its dishes. For the truffle fries, it recommends pairing with Palmer Champagne. It also offers a special date night menu, which is perfect for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. Call 808-744-1992.

Where else to find it: Seven Brothers, The Munchie Machine, The Daley, Carl Og3 Burger Shop, Kenji Burger (Kauai) and Betty’s Burgers.

Tacos

There’s no need to wait until Tuesday to eat tacos. Tacos are easy to eat, bold, flavorful and it’s a safe bet that everyone will enjoy it. Alejandro’s Mexican Food (2831 Kalihi St. Unit E) just celebrated 10 years in Kalihi, and the popularity of its tacos has not diminished with time. Options include asada, carnitas, beef, chicken and veggie tacos. It also has combo plates, like the taco combo ($15.25) that comes with three chicken tacos, topped with onions, cilantro and salsa verde, as well as Spanish rice and pinto beans. Call 808-777-0038.

Where else to find it: Serg’s Mexican Kitchen, Taqueria El Ranchero, Surf N Salsa, Straight Outta Husk Mexican Food, Taqueria La Marea and Thyda’s Tacos.

Cook-at-table experience

While many romantic dates can occur with cooking at home, there’s no need to fuss with dishes at a cook-at-table experience like Million Restaurant @ Kapiolani (871 Kapiolani Blvd., 808-200-4385). There are countless options of meat to cook at the table, ranging from assorted premium wagyu ($105.95) to sliced pork belly ($42.95). Other options include the Million set­ ($74.99) that comes with beef outside skirt, wagyu brisket, beef tongue and shrimp. The biz also offers traditional Korean dishes and an assortment of soju for an extremely fun date.

Where else to find it: Han No Daidokoro, Korea Garden, Yakiniku Jan Su, Kale’s Hale, Hot Pot Heaven and Aunty’s Hotpot House.

Chips and dip

The goal of a successful date is to end in a relationship where everything is shared, right? So why not share appetizers, including chips and dip? House Without A Key at Halekulani (2199 Kalia Road) has an edamame hummus dip ($24) that blends edamame with tahini seasonings, and is paired with seasonal vegetables and taro chips. The taro chips are earthy and crunchy, and in tandem with the creamy hummus, are sure to elevate the date. The biz sits along the water in Waikiki so couples can combine the shared meal with the natural beauty of the island. Call 808-923-2311.

Where else to find it: Kai Eats & Drinks (Kona), Hamada General Store, Barrio Cafe, Mexilulu, Lineage (Maui), and Chile Relleno.

Sweet treat

No great date night ends without a sweet treat to enjoy. Little Joe’s Steakhouse (multiple locations) has a passion fruit crème brûlée ($9.50) that combines the classic dessert with a local twist. The top is crunchy, golden and sweet, and the tartness of the passion fruit custard works well. Plus, it’s a steakhouse, so options are endless with drinks, appetizers and entrees. It also offers cheesecake ($13.95) specifically meant to be shared by two, making it the perfect end to the perfect date. Visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

Where else to find it: Dave’s Ice Cream, Adela’s Country Eatery, Mina’s Fish House, Broke Da Mouth Grindz —Kapolei, The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill and Et. Al.