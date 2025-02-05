Save it for a rainy day

‘Neck’-tacular special

Warm up your soul with comfort food at Zippy’s (multiple locations). One of its February specials includes the turkey neck soup ($13.75) that has tender pieces of turkey in a light, savory broth topped with cilantro. It’s served with two scoops of rice and ginger on the side. And we can’t forget about the classic Wun Tun Min ($11.15) for the rainy weather blues! The dish is served with won ton dumplings and noodles in a simple broth. Another special of the month is the Firecracker Karaage chicken ($15.85).

Visit zippys.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@zippys).

It’s absolutely wonder ‘pho’

There’s something about winter weather in Hawaii that makes me think of a delicious bowl of pho. Mama Pho (multiple locations) serves a rare steak pho ($19) with tender pieces of steak, decadent noodles and flavorful broth. It pairs well with the housemade Volcano garlic chile sauce. Other options include Mama’s Special pho ($22) that comes with rare steak, brisket, flank steak, meatballs, tendon and tripe.

Visit mamapho.biz.

Let’s play house

Whenever I would come home from college in Portland, Oregon, the rainy and cold weather I’d adapted to there made me crave Curry House Coco Ichibanya (multiple locations). The mabo tofu udon ($10.40) was my go-to, with a generous portion of udon noodles, flavorful curry and fukujinzuke (Japanese pickles). The fukujinzuke complemented the savoriness of the mabo tofu, but to be honest? Any of the curry options is sure to brighten your rainy day.

Visit ichibanyausa.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@cocoichibanyausa).