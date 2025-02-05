‘Tofu’-ly crisp and spicy

Chile crisp, a fiery hot-pepper condiment born in the Sichuan province of China, generally relies on fried shallots and garlic for texture, and on any number of umami-rich special ingredients for distinction and oomph. It’s magical: a boon to noodle soups and kitchen-sink stir-fries, to eggs and cucumbers, to plain steamed fish. Here, it is used as the base of a marinade and topping for baked tofu and green beans, with black vinegar, a little sesame oil, a wisp of honey, minced garlic and ginger, along with scallions and cilantro. But you could use the mixture on a mitten and have a very nice meal.

Tofu and Green Beans With Chile Crisp

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons chile-crisp

condiment, plus more for

serving

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 1/2 tablespoons Chinese

black vinegar

• 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon honey

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and

minced

• 2 tablespoons chopped

scallions

• 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

• 1 (14-ounce) package

extra-firm tofu, drained and

sliced crosswise into 8 (1/2-inch-

thick) slabs

• 3/4 pound green beans

• 1 tablespoon neutral oil, like

canola or grapeseed

• White rice, for serving

• 1 tablespoon minced fresh

ginger

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a baking dish or casserole, whisk together the chile crisp, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, honey, garlic, ginger, scallions and cilantro.

Add the tofu slices to the dish, and coat them with the sauce, then allow to marinate for as long as it takes to heat the oven and trim the green beans.

Add the green beans to a large sheet pan, then drizzle the neutral oil on top and toss to coat. Slide the green beans to the sides of the pan, and arrange the slices of tofu in an even layer in the center of the pan. Pour remaining marinade over the tofu, and place in oven.

Roast until the green beans start to blister, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately with rice and extra chile crisp on the side.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company