Transform those canned beans into magic

This five-ingredient recipe transforms canned beans into a no-fuss, comforting meal that’s easy to whip together at the end of a long day. The beans are doused in a creamy, garlic-infused sauce that’s inspired by Alfredo, and topped with crunchy garlic chips. Choosing the right beans for this recipe might feel intimidating, but the most important thing to remember is texture. Beans that hold their shape and won’t immediately disappear in the sauce are ideal: butter (or lima), Great Northern or garbanzo beans will make great contenders for this recipe. When pan-frying the sliced garlic into chips, you’ll want to mix attentively for the best results, since the delicate garlic chips can burn very easily. Crunchy and flavorful, they’re worth the effort.

Garlicky Alfredo Beans

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter

• 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced, plus 1

garlic clove, finely grated

• Kosher salt

• 2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, rinsed

• 3/4 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup/2 ounces finely grated

Parmesan, plus more for serving

Directions:

Line a small plate with a paper towel.

In a medium pot over medium heat, combine the butter and sliced garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, for about 2 minutes. Once the butter starts to foam, start lifting the garlic to check its color and continue cooking and stirring until it starts to turn golden, another minute. (The garlic can burn very easily — and can continue to darken and cook after it’s been removed from the heat — so make sure to keep an eye on the pot and remove the garlic before it reaches a dark golden color.)

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic chips to the paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Add the beans, heavy cream, Parmesan and a hefty pinch of salt to the pot; stir to combine.

Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook, stirring gently but frequently, for about 5 minutes, until the sauce has thickened.

Stir in the grated garlic and continue simmering for 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Divide among bowls. Top with additional Parmesan and the garlic chips.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company