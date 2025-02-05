You gotta do ‘wagyu’ gotta do

I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve ever had authentic wagyu until I visited Gyu-Masu Steak & Seafood at Embassy Suites Kapolei by Hilton. My colleagues-turned-friends, Julia Matsumoto and Rachel Yasunaga, invited me to have dinner with them for an impromptu media event and I am so glad that I was able to attend. Not only were our stomachs satiated, but our minds were as well; chef Victor Jian enriched us with knowledge of what Japanese wagyu should really be like.

Jian built a personal relationship with Makoto Toriyama, president of Toriyama Farms in the Gunma Prefecture in Japan, which is known for its impeccable commitment to wagyu that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Toriyama Farms strives to produce wagyu beef that is renowned for its delicate texture, rich aroma and appetizing appearance — and that is exactly what you’ll get when dining at Gyu-Masu.

One look at the menu and we knew we wanted to indulge in the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat dinner ($65), which came with different-flavored nabe broths and Japanese wagyu such as top sirloin butt, top round, short rib, outside skirt, short plate, brisket and chuck roll.

We opted for the spicy miso broth and yuzu kosho broth. That was our absolute favorite as it enhanced the flavor of all our meats. The broth was unlike regular shabu shabu as the vegetables (bok choy, napa cabbage, assorted mushrooms, green onions) had already been added to the stock, releasing a beautiful level of sweetness to the meal.

The dashi was housemade over a course of three months and comprised 10-15 ingredients. Another unique thing about Gyu-Masu? It is the only place that can make wagyu tallow; that takes its broth to a completely different level.

As for the meat, my favorite was the short rib, but the sirloin butt was also a popular option. The meats were served with a tray of three dipping sauces, which included lemon ginger, ponzu and wasabi shoyu. We also got to try the teppan A5 tenderloin, which was the most amazing wagyu I ever tried and had a buttery taste that left me wanting more.

As if we already didn’t know how authentic the wagyu was just by the taste and quality, Jian also presented each of us with a certificate of authenticity to prove the beef we consumed was 100% traceability-certified genuine wagyu and graded according to the highest standard required by the Japan Meat Grading Association. The certificate included every detail you could imagine, including the grading, cattle origin, producer, breed and gender. And, to top it off, it was laminated to make it remained in pristine condition as we dined — which is perfect if you tend to be a messy eater.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Prior to the main course, we were able to try the wagyu pupu steak, fried gyoza and fried shrimp dumplings, all of which were a part of the AYCE dinner menu. The latter was our favorite and we each did that thing where you try to be polite and not eat the last piece (but we each definitely wanted to). Jian also brought out the most amazing takoyaki I’ve ever indulged in, with the bonito flakes dancing atop the dish and giving the illusion that it was coming to life.

More than anything, Jian wants to get the word out about authentic wagyu, make sure people know exactly what kind of meat they’re eating, and provide the best, freshest ingredients available to accompany the delectable meat. It’s why he recently partnered with Aloun Farms and renowned wagyu chefs from Japan to present Umami Wagyu by Toriyama: From Farm to Table on Jan. 16-17.

Each party came together to specially curate a unique eight-course menu, where premium Japan wagyu was the star of the show. And, this won’t be the last event like this either (stay tuned!).

I feel very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to dine at Gyu-Masu Steak & Seafood, where I could wholeheartedly taste the love in every bite. My only critique is that it may have ruined future experiences of wagyu dining for me now that I know what to compare it to. So, thanks a lot, Victor! No, really, thank you.

Gyu-Masu Steak & Seafood

Address

Embassy Suites Kapolei by Hilton

725 Manawai St.

Kapolei

Phone

808-888-0172

Hours

11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch;

5-9 p.m. dinner daily

Website

gyumasuhawaii.com

Food: 5/5

Drinks n/a

Price: 3/5

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Parking: Street parking, or parking behind Embassy Suites

(up the ramp)