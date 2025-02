Soul Chicken restaurant employee Cheryl Morris looks out at HART construction along Dillingham Boulevard. The eatery is one of the many businesses affected by rail construction.

Honolulu businesses affected by the ongoing construction of the nearly $10 billion Skyline rail project will now have more time to apply for financial relief, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city Department of Budget and Fiscal Services says it will extend the application deadline for the so-called transit construction mitigation fund, or TCMF, grant online portal submissions for an additional two weeks.

The city has said $10,000 grants may be awarded to applicant businesses of 15 or fewer employees located near the rail line.

Interested business owners will have until 10 a.m. Feb. 21 to submit their applications. The portal — which originally opened for applications Jan. 27 — was scheduled to close Friday.

TCMF grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, based on authorized and available funding for the program, the city said.

Grants will be available to eligible businesses that:

>> Have fewer than 15 employees.

>> Generate less than $750,000 in annual revenue.

>> Are located within one block of active rail construction on Dil­lingham Boulevard.

>> Are currently open for business.

>> Are majority-owned by city residents.

>> Were open for business at their current physical location before Jan. 1, 2022.

>> Meet the business 10% revenue decline requirement.

The Mayor’s Office said the extension was due to TCMF grant applicants not properly filing business documentation with the city.

“The city is extending the application deadline to give qualified businesses more time to compile the necessary paperwork and documentation that is required with every application,” Ian Scheuring, the mayor’s deputy communications director, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Many of the applications that were submitted to the portal needed to be returned to applicants for revisions, especially because they lacked the required documentation.”

He said those errors led to applicants being denied grant funding.

“The city has received numerous applications for the (TCMF) program that did not qualify, or were not in compliance with the rules of the program and were rejected,” he said. “For example, the city has received applications from businesses that employ more than 15 people, that are located outside of the eligible geographic area, did not meet the 10% revenue decrease requirement, and did not meet the documentation requirements — all of which disqualified the applications.”

As of close of business Tuesday, the city received 28 applications for the TCMF grant program, according to Scheuring.

The city’s planned financial assistance comes after many businesses along the rail corridor’s route toward Kakaako continue to struggle from month to month or have gone out of business altogether.

Anthony Han, owner of Soul Chicken and Bliss Lounge on the 1000 block of Dillingham Boulevard, said he’s among those who continue to struggle.

“We are kind of lucky because we have a good reputation for our chicken, that’s why we are surviving,” Han told the Star-­Advertiser in late January.

Han said he’d be interested in applying for the city’s $10,000 grant program, as business remains slow.

He added ongoing that rail construction often hampers the ability of customers to show up to his combination Korean fried chicken eatery and karaoke bar, which employs four — a number that two years ago was closer to 10.

“After Thanksgiving it’s gotten worse. … It’s crazy slow,” Han said.

Grant money is being made available via the Hono­lulu City Council’s passage of Bill 40 in early 2024.

At the time, the measure was meant to jump-start the city’s existing yet dormant transit construction mitigation fund.

Established through city legislation in 2018 under then-Mayor Kirk Caldwell, the fund was slated to “receive and expend money to mitigate negative economic impacts from the construction of the Honolulu High Capacity Transit project,” now known as Skyline.

That year, the Council appropriated $2 million to provide real property tax relief to eligible businesses. And the following year, the Council added $750,000 to the mitigation fund.

In 2019, Caldwell issued a message stating that from then on, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation “should be responsible for the transit construction mitigation measures” and pay for any associated costs.

But in early 2023, HART’s board of directors voted unanimously to remove the rail agency from mention of having any responsibility for administering that fund.

And a program was never established for distribution of money in the mitigation fund — leaving affected businesses empty-­handed.

Under the 2018 legislation, expenditures from that fund were to include grants to businesses forced to relocate due to rail construction; grants for business interruption to compensate those along the corridor for the loss of income due to construction impacts; and working capital advances — loans to cover operating expenses of businesses required to stay open during rail’s construction phase.

To bring about a measure of change, Council members Radiant Cordero and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam — who represent portions of the Kalihi community — co-sponsored Bill 40.

“The transit construction mitigation fund is here to help these businesses stay strong,” Cordero said in a statement, “and I encourage anyone eligible to take a look at the program and apply while the window is open.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 40 into law in February 2024.

But rail construction’s disruptions to local businesses remain, according to Han.

He said that includes underground utility work — done either by HART contractor Nan Inc. or by Hawaiian Electric — which he claimed often blocks the entry of car-driving customers to a parking lot near his business.

Han said if he were to receive a $10,000 grant, he would use it to pay past-due rent for his business.

But he noted $10,000 is not a lot of money to help support an individual business in Honolulu — particularly one like his that’s constantly affected by rail construction.

“It’s better than nothing, though,” he said previously.

For more information about grant availability and the application process, visit revitalizeoahu.org/tcmf-info. For further information, call 808-768-2622 or email hnlgrants@honolulu.gov.