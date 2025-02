Lava spewed out of the northern vent at Kilauea’s summit Tuesday morning.

Kilauea’s ongoing eruption within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continued Tuesday morning with vigorous lava fountains reaching heights of up to 160 feet from the north vent and 115 feet from the south vent, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The eruption, which began its eighth episode at 9:52 p.m. Monday, has sent lava flows covering roughly half of Halemaumau Crater’s floor, marking the latest phase in an intermittent eruption sequence that started Dec. 23.

During the initial hours of activity, lava fountains soared as high as 330 feet before gradually declining. The sustained fountaining is being fed by two vents, with the north vent erupting first, followed by the south vent nearly two hours later.

Volcanic gas emissions remain a significant concern, with sulfur dioxide levels estimated at 10,000 tonnes per day or higher.

The continuous release of gas reacts in the atmosphere to create vog, or volcanic smog, which can affect air quality downwind of the summit.

Additionally, strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s hair have been reported across the park and nearby communities. The sharp, glasslike fibers are produced during lava fountaining and can cause skin and eye irritation when carried by strong wind.

Seismic activity remains elevated around the summit, with the Uekahuna tiltmeter recording nearly 8 microradians of deflationary tilt since the start of this episode, indicating magma withdrawal from beneath the summit as it feeds the ongoing eruption.

Despite the heightened seismic tremor, no significant earthquakes have been detected in the summit area over the past 24 hours, and activity remains low along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone.

The current eruption has been marked by episodic fountaining, a pattern not observed at Halemaumau since 2020.

Each eruptive episode has been accompanied by summit deflation, while pauses between episodes trigger rapid inflation as the magma chamber recharges. Previous episodes have lasted anywhere from a few hours to more than a week, with breaks ranging from less than a day to nearly two weeks.

All eruptive activity is confined within a closed area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Hazards include high levels of volcanic gas, falling volcanic fragments near the vents, unstable crater walls, ground cracking and potential rockfalls — especially around areas that have been closed to the public since 2007.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor the eruption closely in coordination with the National Park Service and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, urging the public to stay informed and avoid restricted areas due to ongoing volcanic hazards.