A rendering shows what Kipuola Kauhale will look like when the affordable housing project is built out and opens for residents later this year.

The Nareit Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to the nonprofit HomeAid Hawai‘i to support Kipuola Kauhale in Kahului, the first kauhale community being built for formerly homeless residents in Maui County.

Kipuola Kauhale will comprise 125 tiny homes to house Maui residents, who also will benefit from access to shared kitchens and dining areas, facilities for safe hygiene and community spaces for gatherings. On-site property and case management support will be provided by HomeAid Hawai‘i and nonprofit partners.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the kauhale at the corner of Hana Highway and Mayor Elmer Carvalho Way will help with providing affordable housing on Maui, a situation that was worsened significantly by the loss of more than 2,000 homes and buildings due to the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire.

“This donation strengthens our ability to demonstrate a community first village model that is essential to breaking cycles of poverty,” HomeAid Hawai‘i Executive Director Kimo Carvalho said Monday in a statement. “Most importantly, it demonstrates how we are developing innovative housing solutions to achieve deep affordability for Hawai‘i’s most vulnerable communities. Partnerships like this are essential in creating real change, and we appreciate Nareit Hawaii’s leadership in being part of the solution.”

Although Kipuola Kauhale is considered permanent housing, occupants are expected to live in the tiny homes for an average of one to two years, as they use the kauhale community and resources provided by Home­Aid Hawai‘i as a pathway to secure their own housing and live independently.

The Nareit Foundation grant will be used to help create a community pavilion and food service hub where the residents can gather, cook meals, engage in programming and work at reentering society.