On the Move: Rainell Mano

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Rainell Mano area director of sales and marketing for Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort & Spa and Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa. Mano joins with more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality leadership, including as director of sales and events at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu and leadership positions at PRA Business Events, Four Seasons and Marriott International.

