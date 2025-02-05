Tech View: 3 ‘miles’ of internet service similar to the way we travel

In today’s world, traveling from another state back to Hawaii is as simple as hopping on a plane to cross the ocean, getting on a highway and then driving down the street to our home, all in less than a day.

We can do the same with broadband access by dividing the internet infrastructure into three distinct and interconnected stages: “first mile,” “middle mile” and “last mile.”

First mile

The first mile is synonymous with taking an airplane trip from the mainland. Likely, you will be leaving an airport, where many airlines and flights interconnect with each other to take travelers within and outside the country, with direct flights to the islands.

With Hawaii’s fiber broadband infrastructure, the first mile consists of trans-Pacific undersea cables that originate at hubs in large cities, where internet traffic moves across the globe. The data crossing those undersea cables lands in our islands, like an airplane.

Middle mile

The middle mile is the next phase of a journey home, much the way people leave Daniel K. Inouye International Airport or a neighbor island airport and get on a highway that leads to various parts of the island. It is a vital link that connects residents to the places they live, work and play.

Likewise, the middle mile for Hawaii’s broadband infrastructure refers to fiber-­optic cables that provide high-speed connectivity within and across islands. Like a physical highway for vehicles, the middle mile has many lanes of traffic moving in both directions to accommodate all the bandwidth used by all neighborhoods.

The middle-mile infrastructure is made up of marine cables on the ocean floor or terrestrial cables on land, either placed underground or on utility poles. This would include connections to a communications building (known as a central office) that serves a particular town or neighborhood, much like a highway offramp. This is key to connecting unserved or underserved areas to the internet, supporting digital equity.

Last mile

Finally, the last mile represents the roads from the offramp to all the homes and buildings throughout the neighborhood.

In the broadband network, cables leave the central office, following paths the same way cars, bikes and pedestrians do. As with varying modes of transportation, last-mile connectivity can be provided though cables or wireless towers, which ultimately serve individual homes or businesses at unique addresses.

The next time you make an online purchase, participate in a virtual meeting, play a game or stream a movie, keep in mind the complex telecommunications infrastructure that enables these everyday activities, from the first mile to the last.

Jason Thune is vice president of fiber strategy and deployment for Hawaiian Telcom. He can be reached at jason.thune@hawaiiantel.com.