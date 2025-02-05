Hawaii athletes provide order on the courts and mat, and in pool

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cody Aquino (Moanalua), La Verne: Scored 11 points in his second start of the season in an 89-50 loss to Chapman, then scored 12 points in a 79-73 loss to Whittier three days later. It was his first time in his NCAA career in double figures in scoring in successive games.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Earned his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds in an 81-61 loss to Saint Elizabeth. Malosi Viena (Pearl City) scored 19 points in 19 minutes of a 66-60 loss to Penn College.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Returned from injury with 21 points in a 60-58 win over Puget Sound and 23 in an 82-71 win over Pacific Lutheran, making him the second-leading scorer and rebounder in the Great Northwest Conference. He had played in 100 consecutive games before missing the Linfield game.

>>Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Scored 20 points in 16 minutes of a 111-104 win over George Fox, his first time with 20 or more since November. Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha) scored 16 points, adding three steals to give him five in his past two games.

>> Raefe McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored 10 points and pulled down a team-leading eight rebounds in a 68-59 loss to Providence (Mont.), his 11th time this season in double figures in scoring.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to go with 12 rebounds, another career best, in a 75-71 win at Colorado State. The point guard scored only two points in her previous game, a 78-66 win over Utah State, reaching double figures for the first time in her career in her 93rd game. She is up to sixth on the school’s career assists list with 357 and is ninth in 3-point accuracy at .333.

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Is fighting through a shooting slump but still scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for her third double-double in a 62-60 loss to Whitworth. She has hit 16 of 69 shots since rejoining the starting lineup five games ago but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Pirates. Brandie Tobin (Maryknoll) had back-to-back games in double figures in points with 12 against Whitman and 10 against Whitworth and together with Emi Wada (Hawaii Baptist) and Ashley Akamine (Lahainaluna) the Lutes can put four Hawaii players on the floor at once.

>> Keeli Jade Smith (Waiakea), Saint Martin’s: Grabbed a career-high nine rebounds to go with eight points in an 86-74 win over Simon Fraser, she has 44 rebounds in 19 games this season, she had 36 boards all of last year.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> Raven Domingo (Hilo), La Salle: Wrapped up the regular season with two victories, taking the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:54.64 and 500 free in 5:21.26 in a 207-79 win over Monmouth on senior day. The senior hadn’t won an event since November.

>> Andrea Zeebe (Punahou), Tulane: Won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke in a dual against West Florida, covering the freestyle in 1:52.67 and the back stroke in 56.53. She has won six straight individual races in three different disciplines.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Came up with 52 assists and 10 digs in a 3-2 win over SUNY Potsdam, and had 47 assists two nights earlier in a 3-2 win over Endicott.

>> Cole Custodio (Mililani), Mount Vernon Nazarene: Led the Cougars in digs in the first three matches of the season, led by 13 in a 3-1 loss to Campbellsville (Kent.). He also was the target of 55 serves and turned it into eight assists and only five errors.

>> Carlos Guerrero (Moanalua), Emmanuel Georgia: Put down 10 kills in a sweep of Missouri Science and Technology, his first time in double figures since late in the 2023 season.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Collected a career-high 15 digs in a sweep of Maranatha Baptist, then had 10 kills and six digs in a sweep of Olivet later that day. Jahryck Muliagatele (Waianae) took over as the Bulldogs’ setter for the past three matches and dished out 60 assists. He had not played in a match before that.

>> Makana Melchor (Kamehameha), Menlo: Led the way with 10 digs in a sweep of Simpson (Calif.), anchoring a defense that helped the Oaks win nine straight sets. It was Melchor’s first time in double figures in digs this season.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Ran the offense with 22 assists in a sweep at the hands of Menlo and 25 with eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Jessup in his collegiate debut.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Led the way with 21 kills in a 3-2 loss to Hawaii and then had 14 in the rematch, a 3-1 loss the next day. Noah Haine (Punahou) dished out 46 assists in the first match but only three in the second contest.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Shut out his opponent 3-0 at 149 pounds to help the Eagles beat Eastern Oregon 25-9 on Sunday.

>> Devin Shimabukuro (Pac-Five), Menlo: Pulled off a couple of takedowns to beat Tyler Diaz 8-7 at 149 pounds to help the Oaks beat Simpson 52-0 before being honored on senior night.

>> Blaze Sumiye (Moanalua), Providence: Took second place in the Tyler Plummer Classic, beating his opponents by scores of 19-4 and 14-8 before being pinned with 32 seconds left in the final match.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Took third place in the Bobcat Open, reaching the semifinals with two dominant victories before being pinned in the first period by King’s Melanie Mendoza. She then won two more matches to take third with a pin of Emmanuel’s Dinayah Vazquez. She has won nine of her past 10 matches.