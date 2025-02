Scoreboard – February 5, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: First Round. At Kalani, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Castle, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Lanai, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki, Molokai vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Damien vs.

Pahoa, 7 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou,

6 p.m.; University at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

Playoff, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA boys Division I Tournament:

quarterfinals, Moanalua vs. Campbell,

5:30 p.m. at Leilehua; Kapolei at Kailua,

6 p.m.; Mililani at Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Leilehua, 7 p.m.

OIA boys Division II Tournament:

semifinals, Farrington at Kaiser, 6 p.m.; Castle at Aiea, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Jessup vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: Quarterfinals. At

Kamehameha: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Campbell vs. Maui High, 7 p.m.

At Damien: ‘Iolani vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kalani, Kaiser/Lanai winner vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii/Castle winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki, Molokai/Hawaii Baptist winner vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Damien/Pahoa winner vs. Waimea, 7 p.m. Consolation Semifinals, Kaiser/

Lanai loser vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/

Castle loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani; Molokai/Hawaii Baptist loser vs. Damien/Pahoa loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, first round, 7:30 a.m. at Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Quarterfinals, King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at Field No. 5; Kamehameha vs. Hilo at Field No. 6;

Castle vs. ‘Iolani at Field No. 7; Campbell vs. Baldwin at Field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Quarterfinals,

Kalaheo vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at Field No. 15; Kahuku vs. Seabury Hall at Field No. 16; Waipahu vs. Kapaa at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep vs. Le Jardin at Field

No. 18. Games start at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawai‘i Paradise

Classic, Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Santa Clara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

College: Nebraska-Kearney vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Chaminade,

3 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

College: Ulili Invitational, Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m.; Lewis vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

SOCCER

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa GIRLS championships

All-Tournament Teams

Division II

Mikaila Aina, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Madie Buczyna, Hawaii Prep

Mia Chow, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Eva Hand, Mid-Pacific

Kahalia Huddleston, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Ever Kaspo, Mid-Pacific

Kylena Paredes, Mid-Pacific

Rhacelyn Respicio, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Coral Turner, Kauai

Lily Kay-Wong, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Goalkeeper: Lahela Cootey,

Kamehameha-Hawaii

Most Outstanding: Madisyn Meyers,

Kamehameha-Hawaii

Division I

Deizha Lyn Jacinto, Waipahu

Cassie Jenkins, Kamehameha

Kaya Leslie, Kamehameha

Erika Marciel, Punahou

Sarah Naumu, Kamehameha

Mya Pasion, Kamehameha

Haley Scott-Recarte, Punahou

Madison Sharrer, Kamehameha

Emily Sparks, Punahou

Kylie Tang, Punahou

Goalkeeper: Xeyana Salanoa, Punahou

Most Outstanding: Maya Yoshimura,

Punahou

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa BOYS DIVISION I championship

Monday, Feb. 3

First Round

G1—King Kekaulike 7, Kapolei 3

G2—Kamehameha 5, Kailua 2

G3—Castle 1, Keeau 0

G4—Campbell 4, Kaiser 1

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

All games at 3 p.m.

G5—King Kekaulike vs. No. 1 Mililani at Field No. 5

G6—Kamehameha vs. No. 4 Hilo at Field

No. 6

G7—Castle vs. No. 2 ‘Iolani at Field No. 7

G8—Campbell vs. No. 3 Baldwin at Field

No. 8

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-place semifinals

G9—G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 6

G10—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 7

Semifinals

G11—G7 vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m. at main

stadium

G12—G5 vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m., main

stadium

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth Place

G13—G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 6

Third Place

G14—G11 loser vs. G12 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 7

Championship

G15—G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 6 p.m.

at main stadium

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa BOYS DIVISION II championship

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

All games at 3 p.m.

G1—Kalaheo vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-

Hawaii at Field No. 15

G2— No. 5 Kahuku vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall

at Field No. 16

G3—Waipahu vs. No. 2 Kapaa at Field No. 17

G4—Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Le Jardin at

Field No. 18

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Consolation Semifinals

G5—Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser

vs. Kahuku/Seabury Hall loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 15

G6—Waipahu/Kapaa loser vs. Hawaii Prep/

Le Jardin loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

Semifinals

G7—Waipahu/Kapaa winner vs. Hawaii

Prep/Le Jardin winner, 1 p.m. at main

stadium

G8—Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner

vs. Kahuku/Seabury Hall winner, 3 p.m. at

main stadium

Saturday

Fifth Place

G9—G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 15

Third Place

G10—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 16

Championship

G11—G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 4 p.m. at

main stadium

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

At Hans L’Orange Park

Sunday

Drury 14, Chaminade 1

Leading hitters—CU: Aydan Lobetos 2b; Harrison Clark 2b; Harrison Greb 2b.

Chaminade 9, Drury 7

W—Chris Cody. Leading hitters—CU: Aydan Lobetos 2 runs; Casey Kudell 2 RBIs;

Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2b, 2 runs; Jackson Dorn 3 RBIs; Benny Nazario 3b.

SOFTBALL

At San Marcos, Calif.

Hawaii Pacific 2, CS San Marcos 1

W—Layla Molina.

Leading hitters—HPU: Hoku Ching 2b,

2 RBIs; Molina 2b.

Note: Chaminade’s Hoku Ching hit a

go-ahead double in the top of the seventh, which scored Layla Molina and Tiari

Hernandez.

CS San Marcos 10, Hawaii Pacific 1,

5 inn.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA National Collegiate Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach State (21) 458 8-0 1

2. UC Irvine (2) 439 7-0 2

3. UCLA 405 6-1 3

4. Hawaii 398 8-0 4

5. Southern California 351 8-0 6

6. BYU 338 6-4 5

7. Loyola-Chicago 330 8-0 7

8. Ball State 285 7-3 8

9. Stanford 270 3-3 9

10. Pepperdine 260 4-2 10

11. Grand Canyon 226 7-1 11

12. Lewis 207 7-2 12

13. UC San Diego 169 7-2 15

14. Ohio State 163 3-5 13

15. UC Santa Barbara 155 6-2 14

16. Cal State Northridge 139 7-2 16

17t. Penn State 64 0-6 17

17t. Princeton 64 3-3 18

19. Lincoln Memorial 42 7-0 RV

20. George Mason 25 4-4 20

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: NJIT 13; Lincoln Memorial 12; McKendree 8; Lindenwood 5.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AP Top 25 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. Auburn (62) 20-1 1550 1 2. Duke 19-2 1488 2 3. Alabama 19-3 1422 4 4. Tennessee 18-4 1295 8 5. Houston 17-4 1245 6 6. Florida 18-3 1183 7 7. Purdue 17-5 1102 10 8. Iowa State 17-4 1078 3 9. Michigan State 18-3 1044 7 10. Texas A&M 17-5 976 13 11. Marquette 18-4 875 9 12. St. John’s 19-3 808 15 13. Texas Tech 17-4 793 22 14. Kentucky 15-6 747 12 15. Missouri 17-4 717 20 16. Kansas 15-6 599 11 17. Memphis 18-4 530 19 18. Maryland 17-5 390 NR 19. Connecticut 16-6 322 25 20. Arizona 15-6 308 NR 21. Wisconsin 17-5 287 17 22. Mississippi State 16-6 217 14 23. Illinois 15-7 208 18 24. Michigan 16-5 191 NR 25. Mississippi 16-6 184 23

Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary’s 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.

USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. Auburn (29) 20-1 773 1 2. Duke (2) 19-2 745 2 3. Alabama 19-3 710 4 4. Tennessee 18-4 644 8 5. Houston 17-4 613 5 6. Florida 18-3 580 6 7. Purdue 17-5 574 10 8. Iowa State 17-4 564 3 9. Michigan State 18-3 501 7 10. St. John’s 19-3 473 14 11. Marquette 18-4 439 9 12. Texas Tech 17-4 436 19 13. Texas A&M 17-5 410 15 14. Kentucky 15-6 310 12 15. Memphis 18-4 309 16 16. Missouri 17-4 307 21 17. Kansas 15-6 288 11 18. Connecticut 16-6 178 24 19. Wisconsin 17-5 151 17 20. Arizona 15-6 148 NR 21. Clemson 18-4 145 25 22. Michigan 16-5 117 NR 23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 20-3 114 NR 24. Maryland 17-5 110 NR 25. Illinois 15-7 108 20 Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 88, Ole Miss 70, Louisville 50, Creighton 44, Oregon 31, New Mexico 18, UCLA 7, West Virginia 6, Utah State 4, Gonzaga 4, Drake 2, BYU 2, UC Irvine 1, Baylor 1.

Tuesday’s Scores

EAST

Minnesota 69, Penn St. 61

Saint Louis 73, Massachusetts 71

St. John’s 70, Marquette 64

VCU 96, La Salle 66

SOUTH

Auburn 98, Oklahoma 70

Florida 86, Vanderbilt 75

Florida State 67, Notre Dame 60

Georgia Tech 89, Clemson 86, 3OT

Houston 72, Oklahoma State 63

Mississippi 98, Kentucky 84

Texas Tech 73, Baylor 59

Wichita St. 66, Charlotte 58

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Ball St. 73

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69, Texas Southern 68

Bowling Green 84, Northern Illinois 77

Dayton 69, Davidson 63

Drake 55, Murray St. 45

Kent St. 70, Eastern Michigan 49

Loyola-Chicago 77, St. Bonaventure 53

Miami (OH) 76, Central Michigan 70

Northwestern 77, Southern California 75

Ohio 94, Western Michigan 69

Purdue 90, Iowa 81

SIU Edwardsville 66, Eastern Illinois 41

Toledo 87, Buffalo 74

Wisconsin 76, Indiana 64

Xavier 74, Georgetown 69

WEST

Arizona 85, Brigham Young 74

Boise St. 71, UNLV 62

Kansas State 71, Arizona State 70

Nevada 74, Air Force 60

UCLA 63, Michigan St. 61

Utah St. 71, Wyoming 67

San Jose St. at Fresno St.

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 10 1 .909 — 20 3

UC San Diego 8 2 .800 11⁄2 18 4

UC Riverside 8 3 .727 2 15 8

CS Northridge 7 4 .636 3 15 7

UC Davis 6 5 .545 4 12 10

UCSB 6 5 .545 4 14 8

Hawaii 5 6 .455 5 13 9

CSU Bakersfield 4 7 .364 6 10 13

Long Beach St. 3 8 .273 7 7 16

Cal Poly 2 9 .182 8 8 15

CS Fullerton 1 10 .091 9 6 17

Thursday

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Riverside at UC San Diego

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge

UC Davis at Long Beach State

Saturday

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at Long Beach State

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC San Diego at UC Irvine

COLLEGE WOMEN

AP Top 25 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. UCLA (32) 21-0 800 1 2. South Carolina 21-1 767 2 3. Notre Dame 19-2 737 3 4. Texas 22-2 688 5 5. Connecticut 21-2 661 6 6. LSU 23-1 646 7 7. USC 19-2 606 4 8. Ohio State 20-1 579 12 9. TCU 21-2 527 9 10. Duke 17-4 494 14 11. Kentucky 19-2 486 12 12. Kansas State 21-2 464 11 13. North Carolina 20-4 418 15 14. NC State 17-4 337 17 15. Oklahoma 16-6 294 13 16. Maryland 17-5 285 14 17. Georgia Tech 18-4 262 20 18. West Virginia 17-4 237 21 19. Tennessee 16-5 235 18 20. Michigan State 18-4 230 16 21. California 19-4 203 19 22. Florida State 18-4 148 25 23. Alabama 18-5 101 22 24. Vanderbilt 18-5 45 23 25. Oklahoma State 18-4 33 24 Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.

USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Rec Pts PV

1. UCLA (29) 21-0 773 1 2. South Carolina (2) 21-1 744 2 3. Notre Dame 19-2 708 3 4. LSU 23-1 656 5 5. Connecticut 21-2 648 6 6. Texas 22-2 638 7 7. USC 19-2 577 4 8. Ohio State 20-1 566 8 9. TCU 21-2 524 9 10. Kansas State 21-2 478 11 11. Kentucky 19-2 454 13 12. Duke 17-5 400 10 13. North Carolina 20-4 399 15 14. NC State 18-4 382 16 15. Maryland 17-5 298 14 16. Oklahoma 16-6 297 12 17. Tennessee 16-5 256 19 18. West Virginia 17-4 250 20 19. Georgia Tech 18-4 221 21 20. Michigan State 18-4 184 17 21. California 19-4 179 18 22. Florida State 18-4 138 24 23. Alabama 18-5 92 22 24. Vanderbilt 18-5 50 23 25. South Dakota St. 19-3 35 NR Others receiving votes: Creighton

(18-4) 31, Baylor (18-5) 25, Utah (16-5) 19, Oklahoma State (18-4) 18, Iowa (15-7) 16, Mississippi (15-6) 8, Richmond (18-5) 4, Louisville (15-7) 3, Florida Gulf Coast (19-3) 2, George Mason (19-3) 1, Illinois (17-5) 1.

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 9 2 .818 — 15 6

UC Irvine 9 2 .818 — 15 6

Long Beach St. 7 4 .636 2 11 9

UC Davis 7 4 .636 2 13 8

UC San Diego 6 4 .600 21⁄2 10 12

UC Riverside 6 5 .545 3 10 11

UCSB 6 5 .545 3 12 9

Cal Poly 5 6 .455 4 10 11

CS Northridge 2 9 .182 7 4 16

CS Fullerton 2 9 .182 7 4 17

CSU Bakersfield 1 10 .091 8 1 20

Thursday

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis

UC San Diego at UC Riverside

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara

CS Northridge at Cal State Fullerton

Saturday

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Davis

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA/hhsaa GIRLS DIVISION I championship

Monday, Feb. 3

First Round

G1—Moanalua 51, Kailua 35

G2—Campbell 53, Waiakea 28

G3—Mililani 47, Kamehameha-Maui 27

G4—‘Iolani 82, Nanakuli 33

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5—Moanalua vs. No. 1 Kamehameha,

5 p.m.

G6—Campbell vs. No. 4 Maui, 7 p.m.

At Damien

G7—‘Iolani vs. No. 3 Kahuku, 5 p.m.

G8—Mililani vs. No. 2 Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Damien

G9—Moanalua/Kamehameha loser vs.

Campbell/Maui loser, 5 p.m.

G10—Mililani/Konawana loser vs. ‘Iolani/

Kahuku loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kamehameha

G11—Moanalua/Kamehameha winner vs.

Campbell/Maui winner, 5 p.m.

G12—Mililani/Konawana winner vs. ‘Iolani/

Kahuku winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G13—G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 9 a.m.

Third Place

G14—G11 loser vs. G12 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship

G15—G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC CENTURY FUND TEAM ALOHA/hhsaa GIRLS DIVISION II championship

Today

First Round

At Kalani

G1—Castle vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G2—No. 5 Lanai vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.

At Kaimuki

G3—Hawaii Baptist vs. Molokai, 5 p.m.

G4—Pahoa vs. Damien, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

G5—Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs.

Lanai/Kaiser loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani

G6—Pahoa/Damien loser vs. Hawaii

Baptist/Molokai loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki

Quarterfinals

At Kalani

G7—Lanai/Kaiser winner vs. No. 4 Kohala,

5 p.m.

G8—Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner

vs. No. 1 Hanalani, 7 p.m.

At Kaimuki

G9—Hawaii Baptist/Molokai winner vs.

No. 3 Kapolei, 5 p.m.

G10—Pahoa/Damien winner vs. No. 2

Waimea, 7 p.m.

Friday

Consolation

G11—G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 3:30 p.m.

at Kaimuki

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Kaimuki

G12—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 5 p.m.

G13—G9 loser vs. G10 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

G14—G9 winner vs. G10 winner, 5 p.m.

G15—G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G16—G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 11 a.m.

Third place

G17—G14 loser vs. G15 loser, 3 p.m.

Championship

G18—G14 winner vs. G15 winner, 5 p.m.

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Saint Louis 58, ‘Iolani 42. Top scorers—StL: Pupu Sepulona 15, Caelan Fernando 12. Iol: Ayden Goo 15.

Boys Varsity II

Damien 57, Hawaiian Mission 25. Top scorers—DMS: Kingston Alagao 7, Max DeTrinis 7. HMA: Zion Slade 11.

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Maryknoll 80, Mid-Pacific 74. Top

scorers—Mary: Nixis Yamauchi 38, Jerome Lilio 13, Keanu Lee 11, Jensen Pang 10. MPI: Darius Chizer 18, Logan Mason 18, Riley Miura 17.

Boys Varsity II

Damien 50, Le Jardin 49. Top scorers—DMS: Laakea Kamahele 21, Keaka

Bennett 13, Beckson Pierce 10. LeJ: Levi Damo-Agcaoili 14, Kainoa Santos 13,

Alani Tuifua 10.

OIA

Tuesday

Boys Division I Tournament

First round

Moanalua 48, Radford 46. Top scorers—Moan: Tramir Ladipo 15. Rad: Isaiah

Harmon 16, Andre Corpuz 10.

Mililani 86, Kaimuki 64

Kapolei 53, Kalani 45

Nanakuli 63, Kalaheo 47

Boys Division II Tournament

First round

Farrington 57, Waipahu 54

Castle 65, Pearl City 47

Boys JV Division I Tournament

Championship

Campbell 39, Kahuku 37

Boys JV Division II Tournament

Championship

Waipahu 43, Kaiser 32