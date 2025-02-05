UH volleyball coach Charlie Wade says the streaking Warriors have room to grow
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 15
UH’s Adrien Roure, left, Tread Rosenthal, ‘Eleu Choy, Justin Todd and Clay Wieter celebrated a point against Princeton at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 17
UH’s Kristian Titriyski says he started slow in both matches against BYU, but he played well enough down the stretch and was named the Big West Freshman of the Week after helping the Warriors sweep the two-match series against BYU in Provo, Utah.