Warriors bolster defense during signing period

Two linebackers and a defensive lineman will be joining the University of Hawaii football team.

Today is the start of the final signing period for NCAA football prospects. The trend now has moved from signing National Letters of Intent to recruits inking agreements or announcing their commitments.

Waianae High linebacker Kingston Costales will sign an agreement with the Rainbow Warriors in a ceremony this morning in Waikiki. He then will be honored at a gathering at his school.

“I always wanted to play for UH because it’s close to home,” said Costales, who grew up on the Leeward Coast. “I never wanted to leave (Hawaii). Going to UH is perfect.”

Costales, who is 5 feet 11 and 215 pounds, grew up playing multiple positions, including running back, tight end and defensive end. “But I was always a linebacker at heart,” Costales said. “I really like the middle, but I can play edge rusher, too.”

Defensive end Lance Carson of Holmes Community College (Goodman, Miss.) and linebacker Giovanni Iovino, who previously played at the University of San Diego and Washington State, will make their official pledges to UH.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“The coaching staff made me feel like Hawaii’s home,” Carson said of his decision.

Carson is 6 feet 3, 240 pounds, and is capable of bench-pressing 365 pounds and running 40 yards in sub-4.8 seconds.

His father, Leonardo, was the San Diego Chargers’ fourth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft as a defensive tackle. The elder Carson played five NFL seasons, moving from the Chargers to the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of his fourth season.

Although he was a skilled basketball player, Lance Carson was drawn to his father’s sport. “I looked at my dad, and I saw all the pictures and videos, and (football was) what I wanted to do,” he said. “I stuck with it ever since.”

His father’s advice: “If you want to play football, you’ve got to stay committed to it every day.”

Carson’s father taught him the basics, then eventually showed how to read blocks and plays, and comprehend the overall schemes.

“I played a little bit of tight end in high school,” said Carson, who grew up in Frisco, Texas, “but I was always a defensive guy. It was just in my nature. Defense called me, and I answered the phone.”

Carson added: “It’s like an adrenaline rush every time I think about getting back on that field. Every day you can get better. That’s my motto.”

Iovino will be reunited with UH associate head coach Chris Brown, who also coaches the linebackers collectively known as the Lion’s Den. Brown coached Iovino at national power Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

“I’ve known him since I was 14 years old,” Iovino said. “He’s like family to me. He treats me like that. He’s been training me since I was young. I trust him with everything. I’m excited with what they’re putting together at UH. Can’t complain about being back in the Lion’s Den.”

Iovino was at Washington State in 2021 but departed after the coaching change. He played the past two seasons at San Diego, an FCS program.

“USD’s a great school,” said Iovino, who wanted to return to the FBS. “I wanted to go test myself. I believed I could play at a higher level and play with the big guys.”

Iovino also welcomes being UH teammates with Bishop Gorman alumni.

“Seeing (quarterback) Micah (Alejado) ball out the last game, watching him on TV, it made me smile,” Iovino said of Alejado passing for 469 yards and five TDs in the 2024 finale. “He’s going to do great things with us this year. I’m excited to be back with (linebacker) Jamih (Otis) in the same room. (Nickelback) Elijah (Palmer) has been doing his thing. We’ve got (running back) Cam (Barfield) and (safety) Fabian (Ross), too. It’s going to be awesome.”