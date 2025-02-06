Flood advisory for Maui; high surf for all east shores

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui, effective until 12:15 p.m. due to excessive rainfall.

At 9:09 a.m., radar indicated persistent moderate to heavy showers along the coast of East Maui, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kipahulu, Hana, Kaupo, Hamoa and Haleakala National Park.

Officials advise the public to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” said NWS in the advisory, which may need to be extended if flooding persists.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Big Isle summits until 6 p.m. today due to west-to-northwest winds of 40 to 55 mph, and gusts up to 65 mph. Visitors should consider postponing travel until conditions improve.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Additionally, a high surf advisory is in place for the east-facing shores of most isles through 6 p.m. today.

Surf up to 12 feet is expected for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Hawaii island today, with the peak expected this afternoon.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming and surfing dangerous on these shores.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”