Grounded catamaran at Honolua Bay stuck for at least another week

The Hula Girl, 65-foot catamaran, remains stuck on a rocky shore in the Honolua-Mokuleia Marine Life Conservation District, according to state officials.

The catamaran, used for charter snorkeling and whale watching tours, was grounded during a powerful storm that hit Thursday night.

The vessel broke free of its off-shore moorings in the bay and ran aground overnight, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Four crew members were able to safely disembark.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the owner, Kapalua Kai Sailing Inc., has been providing daily updates, and that plans are underway to move the boat, but that it will take at least another week.

DLNR agencies have approved the owner’s salvage plan, which aims to remove the boat sometime between Feb. 12 and 17.

“However, the owner is having difficulty in identifying and hiring a salvage company to remove the vessel because a number of companies have already indicated they are not available or are not willing to take on the project,” said DLNR in a news release.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Two marine surveyors have inspected the vessel, DLNR said, with no reports of new or worsening damage.

A dive team from DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources has done a preliminary assessment of the coral reef for damages, and will conduct another one after the Hula Girl is moved.

The sailboat is currently cordoned off by yellow safety tape with no trespassing and restricted area signs after four unauthorized individuals were caught onboard yesterday, DLNR said.

Kapalua Kai is asking its insurance provider for funds to hire a security guard during daylight hours to discourage others from going near or onto the vessel.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources last year boosted its fine for the Nakoa, a luxury yacht grounded on the reef at Honolua, a total of $1.8 million

DLNR said it was for biological and cultural damages and “emotional distress to the community.” The Nakoa was illegally moored when it broke free in February 2023, and had leaked fuel and damaged more than one species of coral.

After several unsuccessful towing attempts, the Nakoa was finally pulled free about a month later, but was scuttled at sea after taking on water en route to Oahu.

DLNR said it is too soon to at this time to say whether there will be fines for the Hula Girl, and that more would be known after a post-salvage assessment is done.

DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts asked the public to abide by the no trespassing and restricted area signs for their safety, and reminded people that trespassing onto a vessel is a misdemeanor offense.