Maui police arrest suspect in fatal Kihei hit-and-run

Maui police have arrested a man for an alleged hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Kihei earlier this week.

Police said an investigation determined that the unknown vehicle involved was a white 2013 Toyota Tundra operated by a 47-year-old Kihei man.

Police arrested the man Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death. He was booked and processed at the Wailuku Police Station and remains in custody.

On Tuesday night, a 48-year-old man walking along South Kihei Road was struck by an unknown vehicle heading in the same direction. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, becoming Maui County’s third traffic fatality so far this year.

Police said the involvement of speed, alcohol, or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation remains ongoing.