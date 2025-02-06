Honolulu Star-Advertiser

OCCC inmate killed Wednesday is identified

By Peter Boylan

Last updated 4:29 p.m.

A 33-year-old inmate found dead in his cell after an alleged assault at the Oahu Community Correctional Center early Wednesday was identified today as Eric A. Scotton, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The state Department of Law Enforcement opened a first-degree murder probe Scotton was found dead in his cell after an alleged assault.

HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division-Homicide Detail along with the Scientific Investigation Section, assisted with the on-scene initial investigation but the case is DLE’s jurisdiction.

That state investigation is ongoing.

