Queen’s eliminating positions to adapt to ‘evolving needs’

The Queen’s Health Systems is eliminating positions at its hospitals to maintain sustainable operations and adapt to changing times.

Queen’s did not specify which positions or how many positions were being eliminated nor when they would go into effect.

“In response to the evolving needs of the communities we serve, the technological advances that have changed health care delivery, and the challenges affecting health care sustainability across the country, we have taken a careful look at our operations, aimed at finding ways to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency,” said Queen’s President and CEO Jason Chang in a statement. “This was done in order to determine what is necessary to continue to uphold the legacy of our Founders, Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV, of providing quality healthcare services to improve the well-being of all the people of Hawaii over the long term.”

He continued, “This process included identifying areas where needs have changed and/or where services could be delivered more efficiently. While the resulting changes will ultimately make us stronger in the long term, one consequence is the need to change or eliminate positions.”

Sources have said Queen’s is laying off various non-union positions and closing its pre-surgery centers, which help patients prepare for surgery. Queen’s did not confirm if this was the case.

The move comes just a few weeks after a strike by registered nurses was averted at the Queen’s Punchbowl and West Oahu campuses.

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents more than 1,900 nurses at Queen’s, had been negotiating for a new contract since mid-April, with the strike scheduled on Jan. 13.

Union nurses ratified the new contract with Queen’s, which included a nearly 17% wage increase over three years and improved staffing ratios tailored to the specific needs of units, plus a renewed focus on employee well-being and RN workload support.

HNA today also announced that the majority of 65 respiratory therapists at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl signed union-authorization cards to join the union. The therapists presented a signed letter to the hospital’s leaders, seeking Queen’s voluntary recognition of the group as HNA members.

Chang said in a statement that less than 1% of the organization is being impacted by the changes.

“For those affected, we are deeply committed to supporting them as they explore other opportunities, both within our health system, where we have a number of openings, as well as externally,” he said in the statement. “We fully understand the personal and professional impact this decision has, and we are providing them with resources to assist with applications and job searches. Throughout this transition, our focus remains on delivering the compassionate, high-quality care that our patients deserve.”