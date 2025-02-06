Letter: Foreign-relation moves confusing and troubling

President Donald Trump announced plans to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. How will we fund it when we have a deficit of $1.83 trillion? Perhaps with the government income from tariffs on our largest trading partners, which will result in inflation and increased prices.

Voters did not reelect President Joe Biden in part because of frustration with inflation. Post-COVID inflation was caused by the proverbial law of supply and demand: Supply chain problems due to COVID combined with increased demand when the pandemic receded.

The government is disabling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides billions in humanitarian assistance overseas. Are we ending all relations with foreign countries including Canada, which is one of our oldest and most loyal allies with which we share the longest international border on Earth? I don’t know where we are going. I don’t want to be there.

Nancy Grekin

Makiki

