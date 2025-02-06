Letter: More automated speed cameras not a good idea

With the recent articles about activating automated speed cameras that accompany existing red light cameras, I noticed most of the current speed limits of 25 mph and 35 mph are totally unrealistic. The state’s own test study has indicated thousands of speeding violations at these intersections, and now they want to impose outrageous fines of $250, $300 and $500. Seems like easy money to pay for the rail.

Didn’t we learn from the previous camera van fiasco, where nearly everyone got speeding tickets? These fines will definitely cause financial hardship for many, as well as the cost of increased insurance rates. Let’s remember the politicians who introduced and approved House Bill 697 and vote them out.

Charles Azevedo

Kaneohe

