Letter: New Green Party plan eyes better future for all

The Green Party is a movement for justice, equality and sustainability. While Democrats and Republicans fail to act, our new plan is building the future ourselves — community by community. Our plan:

>> Grassroots Organizing: Join us as members, candidates and activists. We need leaders who reflect our communities’ diversity and resilience.

>> Community Action: Building food forests, organizing tutors and bringing coaches to kids. Real change starts on the ground.

>> A Platform for the People: We fight for Medicare for all, a Green New Deal, workers’ rights and an end to endless wars. We’re not beholden to corporations; we serve the people.

This is just the start. Over the coming months, I hope to explain our plans in depth. Together, we can build a future that works for all, not just the wealthy.

The time for waiting is over. Join us.

Jordan Stanford Conley

Green Party advocate

