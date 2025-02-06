Off the news: Help businesses affected by rail build

The creation of a city fund to help small businesses disrupted by rail construction was a convoluted process — so it’s little surprise that applying for a grant itself seems convoluted, too.

Applicants for the $10,000 grants have been so tripped up by the paperwork and documentation process that the city has extended the deadline, to 10 a.m. Feb. 21 from the original Friday cut-off. See revitalizeoahu.org/tcmf-info, call 808-768-2622 or email hnlgrants@honolulu.gov.