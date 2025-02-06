Off the news: Online packages snagged in trade war?

Thursday, February 6, 2025
68°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:39 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Will online shoppers get their packages from China? Well, probably? On Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service suspended acceptance of small packages from China, including those shipped by global-scale retailers including Temu, Shein and Amazon — but 12 hours later, began taking them in again.
Behind the move: President Donald Trump scrapped a “de minimus” exemption to deliveries of $800 and less that had allowed these packages to ship to the U.S. duty-free, and now U.S. Customs and shippers must figure out how to assess the duties. Trump’s move is tied to his efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl from China.