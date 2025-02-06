Off the news: Online packages snagged in trade war?

Will online shoppers get their packages from China? Well, probably? On Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Service suspended acceptance of small packages from China, including those shipped by global-scale retailers including Temu, Shein and Amazon — but 12 hours later, began taking them in again.

Behind the move: President Donald Trump scrapped a “de minimus” exemption to deliveries of $800 and less that had allowed these packages to ship to the U.S. duty-free, and now U.S. Customs and shippers must figure out how to assess the duties. Trump’s move is tied to his efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl from China.