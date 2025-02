Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Ledcor Maui has hired Clifford Nae‘ole as a cultural advisor. Nae‘ole is a Maui native, trained chanter and hula dancer. He recently retired from The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, where he worked as a cultural advisor for more than 30 years.

