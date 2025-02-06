UH baseball single-game tickets on sale

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Single-game tickets for the Hawaii baseball team’s season are on sale.

The season opener is Feb. 14 against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors will play 35 home games.

The prices for each game are: $20 (lower level); $17 (mid level); $14 (adult, upper level); $9 (ages 65-older, upper level); $6 (ages 4 through high school, upper level).

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the UH athletics website or the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On game day, the Les Murakami Stadium box office will open one hour before the first pitch.

Season tickets are still on sale starting as low as $150. They also are available on the UH athletics website.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

UH sweeps Big West tennis awards

Hawaii’s Azuma Visaya and Peppi Ramstedt won Big West Tennis Player of the Week Awards on Wednesday.

Visaya, a junior from Honolulu, won the men’s award for the third time this season. On Saturday, the country’s No. 48-ranked player won the clinching match in a third-set tiebreaker for a 4-3 victory over North Dakota. He also won his doubles match with partner Tianhao Hou.

Ramstedt, a senior from Helsinki, won her No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches — with partner Sheena Masuda — against Saint Mary’s and North Dakota.

It was Ramstedt’s first Big West women’s weekly award for Hawaii. She won the honor last season with Long Beach State.

UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo award

Hawaii’s Jordan Wedderburn was named Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Wedderburn, a senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, scored a career-high seven goals in an 18-17 overtime win over UC Irvine on Sunday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

She also combined to score eight goals in tournament games against Cal State Fullerton, Fresno State and USC.

UH Hilo’s Macias claims softball honor

Hawaii Hilo first baseman Victoria Macias was named PacWest Softball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Macias, a sophomore from Riverside, Calif., batted 10-for-19 with eight RBIs during the season-opening Concordia Kickoff Classic. Macias went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs in a 16-13 victory over Sonoma State.