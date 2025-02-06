HBA runs down short-handed Molokai in girls state D-II hoops

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hallie Chock scored 22 points and Emily Ching provided a defensive spark during a key fourth-quarter run as Hawaii Baptist outlasted Molokai, 55-38, in the opening round of the Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships Division II bracket.

Sienna Lamblack tallied 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.

ILH third-place finisher HBA (23-9 overall) plays OIA champion Kapolei in the quarterfinal round today.

“It’s the same thing against Kapolei. They’re just as big, and coach (Shane Lino) is pretty deep,” Hawaii Baptist coach Robin Yamaguchi said.

Lino was present, scouting his team’s next opponent. He saw an HBA team that was relentless, using full-court pressure to force 32 Molokai turnovers.

“It’s so hot in here so we figured we’d pick up (fullcourt man-to-man defense) all the way,” Yamaguchi said. “Our team had a little more urgency. We told them there’s no tomorrow if you don’t play well today. Both sides played well, but we had a little more depth and we could handle this heat.”

Molokai used its size advantage to stay close for three quarters.

“We just couldn’t get away from them. They were always able to dump it down to the big girl,” Yamaguchi said. “She was able to bull her way through every single time. Every time we tried to squeeze her in, she got through.”

Molokai senior Leila Hooper-Phifer was powerful and agile in traffic, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal for Molokai (10-5 overall). The MIL runners-up played just seven players and Hooper-Phifer played every minute.

“I just focus on the hoop. I try to look for my teammates. If not, I go to the hoop. We had to try to keep pushing. We tried hard to improve our conditioning, but in the end, (HBA) was the faster team,” said Hooper-Phifer, who shot 8-for-15 from the field.

Her father, coach Kale Phifer, was a calming presence on the sideline, never yelling, but always standing near his seat.

“They’re a quick team. We’re playing with seven players, and they played tough the whole year. They tried their best,” Phifer said. “I told my girls, you can compete. You just have to put your mind to it and take care of the ball.”

Molokai led early, 6-4, on a reverse layup by Hooper-Phifer. HBA surged ahead with a 16-6 run. The Eagles led at the half, 25-22. The Farmers were exhausted midway through the third quarter, forcing coach Phifer to call time out.

Fatigue caught up with the Farmers in the final eight minutes. HBA full-court pressed from start to finish, and Ching was particularly effective to start the fourth quarter. She drove for a bucket, then scored again when Ally Ann Low fed her after a steal. That opened the Eagles’ lead to 42-35, and run was on.

Ching finished with six points and five steals. Molokai turned the ball 11 times in the fourth quarter. HBA had just 10 for the game.

Sierra Ramos and Lauren Okuda also scored six points each for the Eagles.

Damien 34, Pahoa 28

Brielle Nueku scored 14 points and Cristazia Joy Cristobal tallied 13 as the Lady Monarchs escaped with a narrow win in a match of the third-place teams from the ILH and BIIF.

“I watched some film of their (playoff) games. Eleven (Sophia Moniz) is the girl that goes for them so we tried to make her work for every single shot. We double-teamed her a lot, face-guarded her,” Damien coach Mark Arquero said of the talented freshman.

Pahoa matched Damien’s tough defense much of the game.

The two quick, high-pressure, defensive-minded teams were even at the half, 17-all.

Damien (13-6 overall) took command with a 12-2 run to begin the second half, using tight man defense with constant traps to stifle the young Daggers. Cristobal was a big factor with six points off steals during the run.

Down 29-19, Pahoa got within 32-25 when Cristobal went down with cramps in both legs. She was carried to the bench with 5:03 remaining. Pahoa pulled within 32-28 after wing 3 by Moniz, but the Daggers got no closer.

Cristobal returned with 2 minutes left and Damien put a vice grip on Pahoa’s offense. The Daggers shot 2-for-12 from the field in the final quarter.

“We gave her mustard,” Arquero said of the remedy for Cristobal’s cramps.

Moniz and point guard Azariyah Brown led Pahoa (11-4) with eight points apiece.

Damien will battle KIF champion Waimea today.

“They have a fast pace. Lots of guards. They don’t have a big lineup, but they play very fast,” Arquero noted. “The kind of defense that we try to play, they do the same thing.”

Kamehameha-Hawaii 53, Castle 37

Shailan Benevides finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Warriors beat the Knights at Kalani.

Kacie Febo-Santiago added 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Kamehameha-Hawaii, which will face No. 1 seed Hanalani in today’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at Kalani. P.K. Pagba-Pimenta had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Castle.

Lanai 45, Kaiser 41

Kamila-Mafi Koloi scored 14 points, and Graziella Reese added eight points and nine rebounds as the Pine Lasses beat the Cougars at Kalani.

Lanai will face No. 4 seed Kohala in today’s quarterfinals at 5 p.m. at Kalani.

Laua’e Kamakana finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Kaiser, which led 22-17 at halftime.