Scoreboard – February 6, 2025

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Jessup vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: Quarterfinals. At

Kamehameha: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Campbell vs. Maui, 7 p.m.

At Damien: ‘Iolani vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kalani, Lanai vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-

Hawaii vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki,

Hawaii Baptist vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Waimea, 7 p.m. Consolation Semifinals, Kaiser vs. Castle, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani; Molokai vs. Pahoa, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, first round, 7:30 a.m. at Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Quarterfinals, King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at Field No. 5; Kamehameha vs. Hilo at Field No. 6;

Castle vs. ‘Iolani at Field No. 7; Campbell vs. Baldwin at Field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Quarterfinals,

Kalaheo vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at Field No. 15; Kahuku vs. Seabury Hall at Field No. 16; Waipahu vs. Kapaa at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep vs. Le Jardin at Field

No. 18. Games start at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise

Classic, Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Santa Clara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium.

College: Nebraska-Kearney vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m.; Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Chaminade,

3 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

College: Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m.; Lewis vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Sioux Falls (S.D.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

College: North Greenville vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division I

Championships: Semifinals at

Kamehameha: Campbell/Maui winner vs. Moanalua/Kamehameha winner, 5 p.m.;

‘Iolani/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani/Konawaena winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Damien, Campbell/Maui loser vs. Moanalua/

Kamehameha loser, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kahuku loser vs. Mililani/Konawaena loser, 7 p.m.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/

HHSAA Girls State Division II

Championships: Semifinals at Kalani,

Hawaii Baptist/Kapolei winner vs. Damien/Waimea winner, 5 p.m.; Lanai/Kohala

winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii/Hanalani winner, 7 p.m. Consolation at Kaimuki, Molokai/Pahoa winner vs. Kaiser/Castle winner, 3:30 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Kaimuki, Lanai/Kohala loser vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii/Hanalani loser,

5 p.m.; Damien/Waimea loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Kapolei loser, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, time TBD; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, time TBD. Games at Saint Louis.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, second round, 7:30 a.m. at the Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club North Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I State Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Campbell/Baldwin winner vs. Castle/‘Iolani winner, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha/Hilo winner vs. King

Kekaulike/Mililani winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Kamehameha/Hilo loser vs. King Kekaulike/Mililani loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 6; Campbell/Baldwin loser vs. Castle/

‘Iolani loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II State Championships: Semifinals,

Hawaii Prep/Le Jardin winner vs. Waipahu/Kapaa winner, 1 p.m. at main stadium;

Kahuku/Seabury Hall winner vs. Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 3 p.m. at main stadium. Consolation Semifinals,

Kahuku/Seabury Hall loser vs. Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Hawaii Prep/Le Jardin loser vs. Waipahu/Kapaa loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 16. Games at Waipio Peninsula

Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Santa Clara vs. Saint Louis, noon; Santa Clara vs. Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Southern Indiana vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Sand

Island Park.

College: Lewis vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; Hillsdale (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Pacific,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

College: Ferris State (Mich.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m.; Nebraska-Kearney vs. Hawaii Hilo, 1 p.m. Games at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: University of Hawaii Alumni vs. Alumni Match, 4:30 p.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: boys and girls dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Divisional Championships, East, 4 p.m. at Kailua; West, 4 p.m. at Pearl City.

GOLF

COLLEGE WOMEN

LA Spring Kickoff

At Downey, Calif.

Monday, Tuesday

Team

590—Cal State San Marcos. 593—Cal State LA. 597—Sonoma State. 598—

Academy of Art. 607—Cal State East Bay. 616—Point Loma, Cal State Monterey Bay. 620—Western Washington. 626—Vanguard. 638—Hawaii Pacific. 639—Dominican. 641—Jessup. 642—Hawaii Hilo. 644—Chico State. 646—Westmont. 654—Seattle Pacific.

Individual (Top 5)

142—Tilda Kvarnrud (CSMB). 144—Avery Foster (SS), Madison Murr (CSSM),

Morgan Sjoerdsma (CSLA). 146—Joshlyn Ayala (CSLA).

Hawaii Pacific golfers

155—Lily Landt (T34). 160—Shuiyun He (T56). 160—Clarissa Burhan (T56). 163—Kami Kwong (T61). 177—Paige Layaoen (T84).

Hawaii Hilo golfers

152—Trinity Ledgerwood (T22). 154-—

Kiersten Saludares (T31). 160—Elle Otani (T56). 176—Erica Yokomoto (T81).

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Wednesday

EAST

Army 68, Holy Cross 65

Boston U. 87, Navy 65

Bucknell 71, American U. 49

Butler 84, Seton Hall 54

Creighton 80, Providence 69

Duke 83, Syracuse 54

East Tennessee St. 62, VMI 55

Fordham 80, Rhode Island 79

George Mason 53, George Washington 50

High Point 78, Radford 75

James Madison 64, Troy 61

Lipscomb 76, West Georgia 67

Louisville 84, Boston College 58

Loyola (Md.) 71, Lafayette 58

Marshall 77, Arkansas St. 72

Northern Kentucky 85, Cleveland St. 75

Old Dominion 75, Texas State 64

Richmond 73, Duquesne 68

Robert Morris 71, Detroit Mercy 56

Rutgers 82, Illinois 73

Southern Methodist 81, Virginia Tech 75

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 60, Southern Miss 58

Arkansas 78, Texas 70

Chattanooga 79, Wofford 70

Cincinnati 93, Central Florida 83

Furman 84, Western Carolina 75, OT

Georgia 81, Louisiana State 62

Georgia Southern 83, UL Lafayette 82

Georgia St. 97, UL Monroe 64

Memphis 83, Tulsa 71

North Alabama 74, Austin Peay 64

Presbyterian 75, South Carolina Upstate 64

Rice 73, East Carolina 60

Samford 100, Mercer 79

South Alabama 84, Coastal Carolina 59

Tennessee 85, Missouri 81

Texas Christian 65, West Virginia 60

Tulane 61, Texas-San Antonio 60

UNC Greensboro 76, The Citadel 61

Winthrop 83, Charleston Southern 65

MIDWEST

Belmont 80, Bradley 77

Illinois St. 81, Illinois-Chicago 79

Indiana St. 80, Valparaiso 62

Michigan 80, Oregon 76

Milwaukee 84, IU Indy 80, OT

Northern Iowa 66, Missouri St. 61

Purdue Fort Wayne 87, Wright St. 64

Queens of Charlotte 63, Cent. Arkansas 47

Southern Illinois 68, Evansville 59

Villanova 59, DePaul 49

WEST

California 74, NC State 62

Nebraska 86, Washington 72

New Mexico 87, Colorado St. 65

Utah 72, Colorado 59

Wake Forest 79, Stanford 73

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wednesday

Top 25

No. 1 UCLA 65, No. 8 Ohio State 52

No. 7 USC 86, Wisconsin 64

No. 12 Kansas State 59, No. 9 TCU 50

No. 18 West Virginia 76, Kansas 43

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 66, ‘Iolani 44. Top scorers—Pun: Ethan Chung 20. Iol: Declan Beckette 15.

University 54, Kamehameha 53

Boys Varsity I-AA

Single-Elimination Tournament

‘Iolani 51, Maryknoll 32. Top scorers—

Iol: Corbin Peleiholani-Kuhns 13. Mary: Normandy Mistica 8, Braden Sarahina 9.

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin 56, Assets 36. Top scorers—LeJ: Beckson Pierce 14, Laakea Kamahele 13. Assets: Keaka Farias 10.

Playoff

Kamehameha 61, Saint Louis 51

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Mililani 57, Kahuku 47. Top scorers—Mil: Roman Gabriel 16, Tykea Johnson 15,

Tui Tukimaka 10. Kah: Ronin Naihe 16, Mystique Akina-Watson 14.

Kailua 71, Kapolei 42

Moanalua 43, Campbell 42

Leilehua 73, Nanakuli 46

Boys Division II Tournament

Semifinals

Wednesday

Aiea 63, Castle 38

Kaiser 50, Farrington 43

BIIF

Wednesday

Kohala 87, Waiakea 51. Top scorers—Koh: Layden Kauka 34, Isaac Salvador-

Libron 16, Dillon Oandasan 11. Waik:

Josiah Amuimuia 7, Neikeias Une 7.

Boys JV

Waiakea 60, Kohala 39

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii 69, Waiakea 41. Top scorers—KSH: Kawohi Huihui 31, Kiai Yasso 12. Waik: Josiah Amuimuia 14.

Boys JV

Waiakea 48, Kamehameha-Hawaii 36

MIL

Wednesday

Boys Division II Tournament

Quarterfinals

Kihei Charter 47, Lanai 37. Top scorers—KC: Michael Vigil 16, Josiah Auffhammer 10. Lan: KJ Kanno 19.

Maui Prep 62, Kulanihakoi 46. Top scorers—MP: Kai Shively18, Reef Lombardi 16, Ty Parnell 13, Isaiah Sucher 11

Kul: Lawaia Walsh 13.