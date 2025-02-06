UH women’s basketball team beats Cal Poly 67-41

Mia ‘Uhila scored nine of her 11 points in the first half as the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team won its tenth game in a row, beating Cal Poly 67-41 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday.

‘Uhila started in place of Lily Wahinekapu, UH’s leader in scoring, assists and steals. Wahinekapu missed her first game of the season, due to an illness.

A gathering of 983 saw Hawaii improve to 16-6 overall and 10-2 in the Big West, moving a half-game ahead of UC Irvine, which was idle. Cal Poly fell to 10-12 and 5-7 with its eighth loss in a row to UH.

Jovi Lefotu, Wahinekapu’s sister, also stepped up for the ‘Bows. She scored a career-high 15 points coming off the bench — including two on a stylish driving left-handed layup.

‘Uhila, a transfer from Alaska, made all three of her shots from the floor and was also perfect on three free throws before the break, when Hawaii led 25-21. She also finished with a team-high three assists and grabbed four rebounds.

Ritorya Tamilo scored 13 points and Brooklyn Rewers 11. Rewers was game-high with nine rebounds.

Cal Poly led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter despite Hawaii scoring the first seven points. Annika Shah led the Mustangs with 12 points.

Hawaii hosts UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.