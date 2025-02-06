UH men’s basketball team out to slow Cal Poly’s pace

For the first leg of this two-game road trip, the Hawaii basketball team faces a speed-and-quickness challenge.

Cal Poly, the host of tonight’s Big West game in Mott Athletic Center, runs the nation’s quickest offense at 14.3 seconds per possession, according to analytics from kenpom.com. The Mustangs’ adjusted tempo is third nationally at 73.3 possessions per 40 minutes.

“It’s a 40-minute cover,” UH coach Eran Ganot said defending of basketball’s version of the spread-and-shred attack. “They can get hot quick.”

After years of struggles, the Mustangs appeared to have received a boost with the head-coaching hiring of Mike DeGeorge, who was a successful architect at Division II Colorado Mesa. DeGeorge led the Mavericks to 141 victories and berths in the NCAA Tournament five times in six seasons. At Cal Poly, DeGeorge implemented a system that relies heavily on NBA-based analytics, a position-less offense in which 6-foot-5 Owen Koonce often plays center, and a free-lance uptempo offense.

“We’re not as big,” DeGeorge said of a roster whose tallest player is 6-9 forward Paul Bizimana. “Part of it is by design. We decided not to play with a traditional five man. Our goal is to play position-less and to add pace to that in making people guard in ways they’re not used to.”

Koonce is an inside-outside force, averaging 17.3 points, including connecting on 42% of his 3s, with a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game. He has made 90.1% of his free throws. Guard Jarred Hyder hit eight 3s against Denver, and backcourt mate Isaac Jessup, who followed DeGeorge from Colorado Mesa, has hit hit 39.5% of his 3-point shots. The Mustangs average 10.5 made 3s a game.

The Mustangs won five of their first nine nonconference games, punctuated with 97-90 upset of Stanford. But Hyder and Jessup were injured in that game.

“We didn’t have them for those first two (Big West) games in December,” DeGeorge said of losses to UC Davis and Cal State Northridge. When league play resumed in January, the Mustangs lost six in a row to drop to 0-8 in the Big West.

“We got off to a bad start, and I think the losing streak got into some of our guys’ heads,” DeGeorge said.

Fully healed, the Mustangs won two of their past three games to improve modestly to 8-15 overall and 2-9 in the Big West.

“They’ve hung in there and fought through … and knocking on the door and now they’re coming in with some success,” Ganot said of the Mustangs. “They should be playing with a lot of confidence.”

The ’Bows also are hopeful of strong second half to conference play after ending a three-game losing streak with last Saturday’s rout of Cal State Fullerton. The ’Bows had a productive opening, taking a 22-4 lead; controlled the boards, and received balanced contributions. In the two games since returning to the starting lineup, 6-8 wing Akira Jacobs has hit 50% of his shots, including 37.5% on 3s.

“Obviously, the shooting is a big part of the deal,” Ganot said of Jacobs. “But as teams get up on him and take him off the 3, can he get into the paint? Can he get to the line? Can he be impactful on the offensive boards? He’s improved defensively.”

Harry Rouhliadeff, also back as a starter, provides several options. Rotating between the four and five positions, Rouhliadeff can slide to the perimeters for outside shots, initiate ball screens, or roam the post. In the first half against Fullerton, he thinned the defense with outside shots. In the second UH possession of the second half, he got open on a backdoor cut and then soared for a dunk.

Jacobs, Rouhliadeff and freshman point guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor are expected to be factors in trying to disrupt the Mustangs’ flow, harass the perimeter shooters and utilize height advantages. This season, UH, UC Davis and UC Riverside were successful in tapping the brakes on the Mustangs’ breaks.

“There certainly were times — and at Hawaii was a great example — where the size and physicality made it hard for us to finish in the paint,” DeGeorge said. “We had a very difficult time on the glass. The same happened at Riverside on Saturday. We are what we are. … The guys are fighting hard. We have a great group of guys.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS BASKETBALL

At Mott Athletic Center, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Hawaii (13-9, 5-6 Big West) at Cal Poly (8-15, 2-9 BWC)

>> When: Today at 5 p.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM; 92.7-FM

>> Streaming: ESPN+