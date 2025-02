Warriors wide receivers Brandon White, left, and Dekel Crowdus have both settled in Hawaii after starting out at Kentucky.

When the first phase of the NCAA transfer portal stopped revolving, two former Kentucky receivers secured spots on the Hawaii football roster.

In December, Dekel Crowdus, who transferred from Kentucky to UH last year, and Wildcats junior Brandon White both entered the portal.

“I wanted to see what I could get out of the portal,” said Crowdus, who averaged 25.1 yards on 16 catches for the Rainbow Warriors last season.

When White asked for advice on schools, Crowdus recommended contacting UH receivers coach John Ursua and head coach Timmy Chang. White received a scholarship offer from the Warriors, and began attending classes on Jan. 13, the first day of UH’s spring semester.

“I like it here,” White said. “I like the people. There are nice people here. It’s a good culture.” He also found a favorite lunch spot. “Oli’s Kitchen,” he said. “Really great people and great food. Really good garlic-chicken plate.”

After arriving in Hawaii, White repeatedly called Crowdus. “I was recruiting him,” White said of Crowdus, who was mulling offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, SMU and North Texas.

Crowdus decided he wanted to return to the Warriors. Crowdus and Ursua remained in contact throughout the portal process. “I called Timmy, and he welcomed me back,” Crowdus said. “He told me to make sure I was working hard to be a better football player and leader this year.”

Crowdus added: “I ended up realizing (Hawaii) is home. That’s why I’m back here. I wanted to come back and help the guys and do what I could do to help the team succeed.”

Crowdus also relished the opportunity to work with White.

“He kept calling me; he wanted me to come back,” Crowdus said. “He wanted me to help him. That’s my little brother. I help him with the plays and whatever he needs help with to get going. We were so close in Kentucky. It made a big deal when I came back.”

White said: “It’s been a good experience having him back. It’s more comfortable with him here.”

Ursua said the mutual recruiting between the two receivers stems from their friendship and honesty. “That’s why Dekel recruited B-White to go to Hawaii,” Ursua said. “He told him he’d get an opportunity. When B-White gets here, he was like, ‘Hey, why did you leave? Why don’t you come back?’ And Dekel comes back.”

Crowdus is practicing at wideout, where he uses his speed to create separation. Recruiting services listed his 40-yard dash at 4.3 seconds. Last year, he caught then-freshman quarterback Micah Alejado’s first touchdown pass.

“Me and Micah have been locked in,” Crowdus said of the first two practices of this year’s spring training.

White, who aligns in the slot, also has impressed with his quickness. As a senior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, White ran the 100-meter dash in 10.30 seconds at the 2022 Ohio state district outdoor track championships. At a combine at Iowa State, he completed the 40-yard dash in a laser-timed 4.28 seconds. He ran the 40 in 4.30 seconds at the Kentucky combine.

Crowdus and White are both under 5 feet 10. “Good players are good players,” Chang said. “They’ve got talent. They have to continue to build and work. With good work, they’ll get to where they want to be.”

In the end, Crowdus said of turning down potentially lucrative opportunities to remain with the Warriors, “it’s not always about the money. It’s about helping the island and helping to build something. We’re all hungry here. We all want to make it to the top.”