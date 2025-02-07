4 of 5 Aliamanu fireworks blast patients in Arizona now awake

Four of five remaining Hawaii patients with severe injuries from the Aliamanu fireworks explosion are now awake, according to the director of the Arizona Burn Center.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the Arizona Burn Center — Valleywise Health, in an update this morning confirmed that one patient succumbed to severe injuries “that were not really survivable.”

The four patients now awake are basically done with the operating room after their burn wounds have been excised, grafted and largely healed. Foster said the first patient was awakened about about two weeks ago.

One patient with a severe lung injury remains on a ventilator but is making progress.

“Over the next several weeks we’ll probably be discharging just about everybody,” said Foster during a media conference. “We’re still working on what the acute rehabilitation plans will look like, whether that will happen here in Arizona or whether that will happen in Hawaii.”

A total of six were transported by military jet on Jan. 4 to receive care at the center after Hawaii hospitals were overwhelmed by severely burned patients from the New Year’s explosion.

The patient who died was 29-year-old Kevin Vallesteros, the Star-Advertiser previously reported. He died the morning of Jan. 28, was in an induced medical coma in Arizona and had suffered burns to over 82% of his body.

Vallesteros’s family has launched a GoFundMe for medical bills and to bring him home. The campaign says he is now at peace and “resting with Heavenly Father” after 28 days of relentless fighting against infections.

The four patients who are now awakened from drug-induced comas were informed of what had happened, where they are, and the extent of their injuries.

“They’re just starting to mobilize out of bed and look at themselves in the mirror and you know, we’re used to that process,” he said, “and it can be a bit startling and even disturbing at first, but all of them seem to be handling that very well.”

There was surprise, he said, but they have a lot of support from family and friends, as well as the center’s staff of nurses, therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists.

Still, these five patients face a long recovery ahead.

“Almost all of them will require pretty extensive reconstructive surgeries, prolonged rehabilitation with occupational therapy and physical therapy,” he said. “And we’re anticipating there’ll probably be some psychological and psychiatric problems. In general, burn injuries of this magnitude are a lifelong injury and it affects not only the patient but also family members and friends and an entire community particularly with this particular injury.”

Additionally, there is pain associated with the wounds and with rehabilitation and therapy. There will also be pain as scars are treated, which can cause discomfort for months or even years.

The first, big step of getting through acute care, however, is just about finished, he said.