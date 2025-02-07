Honolulu Zoo elephant picks Eagles for Super Bowl win

Honolulu Zoo elephant Vaigai has made her pick for the winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans — the Philadelphia Eagles.

In what has become an annual tradition, Honolulu Zoo offered the two resident Asian elephants a choice in the form of watermelons, one carved with the Kansas Chiefs logo, and the other with the Philadelphia Eagles logo.

Vaigai kept an audience of zoo visitors waiting with anticipation, as she marched straight toward the Kansas City Chiefs watermelon. At the last second, however, Vaigai turned and instead stomped on the Philadelphia-themed watermelon before scooping it up in her mouth.

“This Sunday, we will find out if her 2025 prediction rings true, or if the Chiefs will play the role of spoiler for Vaigai’s prognostication,” sad Honolulu Zoo in a news release.

Vaigai, 39, shares her habitat with Mari, 49, at the zoo’s African Savanna. Mari has also participated in past picks for the Super Bowl winner.