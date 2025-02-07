Maui market shuttered for multiple food safety violations

The Hawaii Department of Health has shuttered Pardise Supermart Fast Food & Catering in Kahului, issuing it a red placard for multiple food safety violations.

Health officials said during a routine inspection on Wednesday, the department found “multiple, repeated food safety violations,” including:

>> Presence of cockroaches and flies in the kitchen where food is prepared and stored.

>> Mold on food;

>> Improper hand-washing procedures;

>> Lack of equipment sanitization and cleaning;

>> Grease and food debris build-up on floors and equipment surfaces;

>> Multiple refrigeration units not holding proper temperatures;

>> Foods not being held at proper hot holding temperature;

>> A lack of managerial control and oversight of procedures to ensure safe food;

Paradise Supermart, operated by Paradise Asian Foods Inc., is at 207 East Wakea Ave. in Kahului.

Health officials said these same violations were observed, and the establishment shut down, on Nov. 21, 2023, for posing an imminent health hazard.

“The establishment has demonstrated an inability to maintain proper food safety standards and will remain closed until DOH determines it has corrected all food safety deficiencies,” said the department in a news release.

DOH says he establishment must contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan to fully eradicate the active cockroach population; remove all grease and debris from all surfaces in the kitchen; repair refrigeration units to ensure they maintain foods at 41°F or less, among other actions, before it can reopen.

Paradise Supermart must provide a timeline for completion of the listed requirements by Monday.