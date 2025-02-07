Police identify 6th traffic fatality on Big Island this year

Hawaii island police have identified the woman who died as a passenger in car crash last week as Yvonne Mira, 86, of Hilo.

The Hawaii Police Department says Mira died Monday evening at Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

Just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, Hilo officers responded to a call regarding a 2007 Honda Pilot that had veered into a ditch off of Kaumana Drive and then crashed into a rock embankment.

An 84-year-old man, later identified as Ken Rosene, was the driver of the Honda Pilot. Mira was the front seat passenger and unresponsive at the scene.

She was taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center and later transported to Queen’s Medical Center.

Rosene was also taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was treated for an injury and then discharged.

Police arrested Rosene on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and first-degree negligent injury. He was released pending the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Police said this is the 6th traffic fatality for Hawaii County this year, compared to four at the same time last year.