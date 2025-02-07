Letter: Athletics do play part in well-rounded education

A recent letter to the editor about University of Hawaii football is well intentioned but misses the mark (“UH should fund core of academics, not football,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). A valuable education provides two invaluable components: A well-rounded view of a particular body of knowledge and the skill sets that provide our society with productive citizens. The UH president and athletic director both provide this type of quality education to our students.

Learning to win and lose with grace and dignity, to interact with competitors on and off the field, discipline through repetition and positive teamwork and critical thinking skills make for productive individuals.

One of the first things new UH President Wendy Hensel did was visit and meet the coaches and students who represent our university. She understands the value of a well-rounded, comprehensive educational experience. Let’s all get behind her and support her.

Andrew Bates

Kaneohe

